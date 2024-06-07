‘Summer House’ Fans Turn on West Wilson Following Season 8 Reunion Reveal

“Summer House” fans are not happy with West Wilson.

During the first part of the season 8 reunion that aired on Bravo on June 6, 2024, Wilson gave an update on his relationship with Ciara Miller following their cute Hamptons romance last summer.

And while many fans had an inkling the two were no longer together, it was Wilson’s description of events that led to the demise of the relationship that had fans fuming.

During the “Summer House” reunion, Wilson told host Andy Cohen that his relationship with Miller “kept rolling” until early December 2023. Miller revealed the two became intimate in the fall. Wilson even brought her home to Missouri to meet his parents. But in the end, he got cold feet and told Miller he couldn’t commit to her.

“He was ready to go to the next bar and I went home crying because you’re telling me, you can’t commit basically for show-related reasons,” Miller claimed.

Wilson explained that his hesitation had to do with how he would handle reality TV fame once “Summer House” started airing. “I’ve done a couple watch parties where people [expletive] show up and do whatever,” the 28-year-old explained. “That’s pictures and its, the Bravo fanbase is all women. There’s these random things that I’ve never experienced before. Not temptation, just…”

He also took issue with being labeled a “Bravo newbie” on Miller’s arm and didn’t want to be known as her “puppet.” Wilson admitted he did sleep with other women early in his relationship with Miller last summer.

A tearful Miller summed up the relationship with, “I don’t know, I got got, I think, a little bit.” “He was playing a game with me,” she added.

“It was an easy cop-out to use the show as an excuse to just kind of nixing the whole thing. But obviously you’re enjoying it,” Miller said directly to Wilson. In turn, he admitted he felt “bad” about the situation and said he never intended to hurt her.

Fans Turned on West Wilson as the ‘Summer House Reunion Aired

When Wilson was introduced as a newcomer on “Summer House,” fans immediately loved his good nature and sense of humor. During one “Watch What Happens Live” segment, Cohen even said he hadn’t seen such adulation over a Bravo newbie since Chanel Ayan was introduced on “The Real Housewives of Dubai.”

His easygoing relationship with Miller was in stark contrast to the dark drama going on with co-stars Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke.

Less than two weeks before the reunion aired, Wilson was even featured in a flattering piece for the New York Times. The story outlined Wilson’s popularity among Bravo fans. Co-star Kyle Cooke told the outlet, “[Wilson’s] a smart, funny, driven guy who enjoys providing comedic relief, but is also self-aware, owns his flaws and doesn’t take himself too seriously.”

But fans saw a new side of Wilson during the reunion. As Miller broke down in tears during the reunion taping, fans ripped him.

“Was #teamwest but after this I’m not so much,” one Instagram commenter wrote.

“I no longer like West …. WOW he legit let it all go to his head and lost truly the most amazing woman – hard to watch,” another wrote.

“No west next season, let him be one with the groupies,” added another.

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen the goodwill of the Bravoverse turn so fast than it did on West. It took a total of seven minutes for the tides to turn,” came a comment from the bravooomg X account.

It didn’t help that Wilson posted an Instagram story that showed him partying at a watch party in Chicago as the reunion aired.

West Wilson Hated Filming the Reunion & Did Not Watch It

Wilson previously revealed he had no plans to watch the “Summer House” reunion. After fellow newcomer Jesse Solomon posted a photo from the reunion set captioned with, “Reunion tonight!! Who’s watching?!,” Wilson replied, “Not me brother.”

Just ahead of Bravo’s reunion airing, Wilson told Entertainment Tonight the sitdown with Cohen was “awful, horrible, terrible.” “I am super uncomfortable in any type of very conflicting environment,” he added. “I don’t need to watch, I was there.”

Wilson described himself as a “deer in the headlights” during the reunion grilling. “I for sure sounded like an idiot there,” he said.

He also admitted he was worried about how he would be perceived by fans. “My biggest worry is that… I mean, it’s already coming true, but [being put on] the pedestal early on, one screw up… it’s like I was set up, kind of,” the “Summer House” star said. “Not set up to fail. But it’s like everyone, the second things go wrong, is going to be like, ‘Oh, we were all wrong about you, you aren’t whatever people want to say…”

Bravo has not confirmed if Wilson will be back for “Summer House’ season 9.