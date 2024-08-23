‘Summer House’ Star Lands New Dating Show After Split From Co-Star

“Summer House” star West Wilson jumped back into the dating game months after ending his relationship with Ciara Miller—and he did it in a very public way.

On August 21, 2024, the Bravo star and sports writer revealed on Instagram that he would star in Complex’s YouTube show “West Date Ever.” In his social media announcement, Wilson was pictured on the ground holding a bouquet of flowers as a woman’s foot stepped on them.

“Love you say it back,” he captioned the post, which included a graphic that said, “Ready Set ….Match?”

The web series will feature Wilson taking celebrity guests on “silly dates that have fun competition,” he shared in an Instagram story.

It’s no surprise that fans had a big reaction to Wilson’s new show, especially since his first “date” was with “Hawk Tuah Girl” Haliey Welch. In 2024, Welch became famous for a viral TikTok video in which she answered a question about sex.

Fans Had a Lot to Say About West Wilson’s New Show

Play

Wilson, 29, took Welch, 22, on a fishing date in Tennessee for his first “Worst Date Ever” episode, where he asked her if she’d kiss the fish they caught. Welch replied, “Well with all the frogs I’ve kissed in my life, I don’t think a fish is gonna hurt.”

Wilson’s “Summer House” co-star Lindsay Hubbard took to the comment section of Wilson’s show announcement and wrote, “What’s gonna happen?! 👀 .”

“Everyone’s fave drunk uncle and the hawk tuah girl together actually makes so much senses😂😂🔥❤️,” came another comment.

“It’s like a 90’s dating show! Well done Complex, thanks for making something light hearted and frivolous,” another fan wrote on YouTube.

In an interview with Page Six, Wilson said his dates will be “kind of gimmicky and cute” for people who are “dating with a spotlight on them.” Welch told the outlet her outing with Wilson was “one of the best dates” she has been on.

West Wilson’s Relationship With Ciara Miller Did Not End Well

Some fans questioned Wilson’s dating show on the heels of his broken romance with Miller.

“I’m confused. didn’t he tell Ciara he didn’t want anything serious? now he’s doing a dating show?” one fan asked on Instagram.

“This is why he broke up with Ciara?? To get his own complex show?” another asked.

Wilson and Miller had a slow-moving but sweet romance while filming “Summer House” in 2023, but during the season 8 reunion that aired on Bravo in June, the two revealed they had a bad breakup in early December, initiated by Wilson.

During the “Summer House” reunion, Wilson told host Andy Cohen he wanted to break things off because he didn’t want to be known as Miller’s “puppet” during his first year as a Bravo celebrity. He also admitted there was temptation from the mostly female Bravo fanbase.

“You’re telling me, you can’t commit basically for show-related reasons,” Miller cried during the reunion. “He was playing a game with me. It was an easy cop-out to use the show as an excuse to just kind of nixing the whole thing.”

Wilson also said he felt “bad” about hurting Miller.

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Thought ‘Real Housewives’ Star Would Quit After 1 Season