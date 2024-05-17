West Wilson Thinks ‘Summer House’ Star Wanted a Romantic Moment With Jesse Solomon

“Summer House” star West Wilson, who joined the show’s cast during season 8, thinks his castmate Danielle Olivera wanted to be more than friends with Jesse Solomon.

During a joint May 16 live interview on Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea” podcast, alongside Solomon, West shared his theory about Olivera. The sports journalist stated that he believed Olivera would have had a sexual relationship with Solomon if given the opportunity.

“I think Danielle would have [expletive] Jesse in two seconds. For sure,” said Wilson.

He went on to say that he believes “there was sexual tension for, like, a hot second” between Olivera and Solomon.

“For the messiness, I was like, ‘Go get it.’ But no. It didn’t happen. And that’s fine,” said Wilson.

Solomon then shared that he and Olivera had tense moments while filming “Summer House” season 8 during the summer of 2023.

“It wasn’t shown but Danielle and I were beefing for the first three weekends,” said the 30-year-old.

Wilson stated that he believed Olivera was upset with Solomon “because he left her at a party and then wouldn’t make out with her.” Solomon noted, however, that Olivera “never tried” to kiss him.

“I didn’t reject her like that,” continued Solomon.

In addition, Solomon stated that he briefly thought about having a romantic moment with Olivera while he was intoxicated.

“There was one night where I was hammered drunk, lying on the couch. And I was like, ‘Should I hook up with Danielle right now?’ And then I was like, ‘No. We’re friends,'” stated Solomon.

Amanda Batula Addressed Fans’ Belief She Has Chemistry With Jesse Solomon

During an appearance on the May 16 episode of “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen,” “Summer House” star Amanda Batula addressed fans’ belief that she has flirted with Solomon, who became her castmate in season 8. The graphic designer, who is married to her co-star, Kyle Cooke, suggested that she is not attracted to Solomon.

“Can I say that I feel like every season everyone’s like, ‘Oh Amanda likes this person. Amanda likes that person.’ Like, ‘These people are good together,'” said Batula. “I think that I’m just a very friendly, flirty, harmless person. I love Jesse. But not like that.”

Batula also reacted to her husband insulting her during a heated moment in season 8, episode 12. She stated that she and Cooke have not had an in-depth discussion about the situation.

“We didn’t really talk about it yet. I think that there’s a bigger conversation to be had,” said the 32-year-old.

Jesse Solomon Discussed His Dating Life

In a different May 2024 Page Six interview, without Wilson, Solomon shared his thoughts about Batula and Cooke’s relationship. He stated that despite their issues, he thinks the couple will remain together.

“They’re just, like, each other’s person. And you kind of just feel it when they’re together,” said Solomon.

Solomon also gave an update on his dating life. As fans are aware, the reality television star would often go on dates while filming “Summer House” season 8.

“I’ve been dating less,” said the 30-year-old. “I’ve been spending time in Miami. And dates here and there. But not like the three or whatever times a week I was over the summer. I was a busy guy. I’m still looking.”