Whitney Houston’s Cause of Death: How She Died

Whitney Houston died on February 11, 2012. She was found unconscious in a bathtub at a hotel in Beverly Hills.

According to Global News, the coroner later confirmed that the singer died by accidental drowning, with heart disease and cocaine as contributing factors.

Here’s what you need to know:

New Details Surrounding Houston’s Death

The late singer’s cause of death continues to make headlines today. In 2018, according to Global News, Houston’s ex-husband stated in an interview that he didn’t think that drugs were the cause of death; instead, he stated that Houston was “broken-hearted.”

“She was really working hard on herself to try to be a sober person and, um… she was a great woman,” he said to Rolling Stone.

Houston’s death made headlines in 2012, once again, when ABC reported that “white powder” was found on a spoon in her hotel room.

The article cited the coroner’s report, a section of which read, “She was found facedown in a water-filled bathtub with a ‘bloody purge coming from her nose,’ according to the report. Remnants of a ‘white powdery substance’ were on multiple surfaces in the bathroom of her room in the Beverly Hilton hotel, along with the spoon and rolled up paper.”

Per the Washington Post, it went on to read, “Cocaine and metabolites were identified and were contributory to the death. Marijuana, alprazolam (Xanax), cyclobenzaprine (Flexeril) and diphenhydramine (Benadryl) were identified but did not contribute to the death.”

The 2012 ABC article reported that while Houston’s previous cause of death was ruled as an accidental drowning, new information about “what happened during Houston’s last moments” painted a “clearer picture of what happened.”

The outlet reported that between 2:45 and 3 pm on the day she died, Houston had complained about having a sore throat, which she said had lingered for days. It was at that time that her assistant suggested she take a bath and get ready for a pre-Grammys party she was to attend. The assistant then left.

When the assistant returned at 3:35pm, Houston was lying facedown in the bathtub. “What was in the bathroom: There was approximately 12 inches of water in the shallow end of the tub and 13 inches of water in the deep end. A towel, a bottle of rubbing alcohol, and a pitcher sat in the bathtub. An ashtray filled with multiple cigarette butts sat on a counter in front of the sink. Also on the counter was the ‘small spoon with a white crystal like substance in it and a rolled up piece of white paper,'” according to ABC.

Bobbi Kristina Brown’s Death

In July 2015, Houston’s daughter, Bobbi Kristina Brown, was found unresponsive in a tragically similar manner to that of her mother. She was found unconscious in a bathtub; after spending six months in a coma, Kristina died. It was later determined that she died of lobar pneumonia.

According to ABC, the coroner’s report stated that the lobar pneumonia was “due to her face being immersed ‘in water complicating mixed drug intoxication,’ along with ‘Hypoxic ischemic encephalopathy,’ which is brain damage caused by a lack of oxygen.”

Bobbi Kristina Brown died on July 26, 2015, at the age of 22.

