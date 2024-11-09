‘Real Housewives’ Star Gives Update Following Daughter’s Medical Emergency

Whitney Rose gave an update on her daughter, Bobbie Rose, one month after the teen was rushed to the hospital by ambulance.

In a November 7 interview with People magazine, “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star said her daughter is doing much after an ICU hospitalization for “severe asthma exacerbation.”

Rose said Bobbie, 14, is healthy and back to acting like a typical teen after the serious health scare. “She’s a freshman,” Rose said. “Boys are starting to come around. She steals all my makeup, all my new clothes.”

Whitney Rose Said Her Daughter Fought For Her Life

In early October, Rose posted to her Instagram story to reveal that Bobbie Rose suffered a severe asthma attack and was rushed to the ICU unit at a Salt Lake City hospital. “Please pray for my angel daughter Bobbie Rose,” she asked her followers on October 7. “I normally would never come on here to share something so vulnerable, but we need prayers and good vibes right now. She was taken by ambulance to the ICU today for severe asthma exacerbation xoxo.”

Bobbie was in the hospital for several days, during which Rose did not post much on social media.

The RHOSLC star also postponed a guest spot on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen” on October 9, so she could remain by her daughter’s side during the health crisis, according to BravoTV.com.

On October 10, Rose shared that her daughter was released from the hospital.

In the update with People, Rose said, “That health scare with Bobbie was one of the most terrifying, hardest things I’ve gone through as a mom with my kids so far. It was really terrifying watching her fight for her life. But she is a fighter, and she is strong and healthy. She’s recovering and she’s doing so much better.”

Rose did not share what spawned the asthma attack that left her daughter fighting for her life but noted that she “had to change up some things” in her family’s life to “make sure that her asthma never gets triggered that badly again.”

Bobbie Rose Has Appeared on RHOSLC With Her Mom Multiple Times

Fans have watched Bobbie Rose grow from a little girl to a teen on RHOSLC. In 2023, her 13th birthday party at a roller skating rink was filmed for the show.

In the most recent 5th season, Bobbie asked her mom if she could get a second ear piercing. Rose opened up in a confessional to admit that her daughter’s request was a sure sign she was growing up. “The wholesomeness of being a little kid — I want to hang on to that for as long as I can,” Rose said in the episode “Whitney Drew and Her Clues.”

The mom-daughter duo also filmed a joint interview for Bravo in November 2023. As they got ready to film, Bobbie Rose asked her mom if she could spray tan like she does. “You’re too young,” Rose told her daughter. It was also revealed that Bobbie was 9 years old when she first started filming for “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.”