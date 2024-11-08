‘Real Housewives’ Star Blocked Castmate After Receiving ‘Horrific’ Texts

Whitney Rose revealed she was forced to block her co-star Lisa Barlow from her phone.

“The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star spoke out on the November 6, 2024, episode of “Watch What Happens Live” to explain what she did after Barlow called her and her husband Justin “liars” during filming for the Bravo reality show.

“Well, I had to block her phone number because she would send me the most horrific text messages. So, I just blocked her,” Rose told host Andy Cohen on WWHL.

Both Rose and Barlow have been part of the “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” cast since 2020.

Whitney Rose Will Deal With Lisa Barlow at the RHOSLC Reunion

Rose and Barlow have been going at it all season. One of their feuds stems from Rose’s belief that Barlow gave false information about her Prism jewelry line to a gossip site. Barlow has also repeatedly called Rose a liar throughout the season.

On “Watch What Happens Live,” Rose questioned Barlow’s motives. “I don’t know why she keeps with this narrative,” she said. “I actually feel bad for her because she can’t prove anything that I’m lying about. At this point, it’s like, ‘Girl, it says more about you than it says about me.’”

“I’ll see her at reunion,” Rose added of her estranged co-star on “Watch What Happens Live.” “I’m hopeful for the reunion that we can have some real talk and get to the bottom of things because there’s nothing worse than feuding with your friends. Lisa’s dug herself in a grave of lies that are just…”

Lisa Barlow Said She May Not Be Able to Forgive Whitney Rose

Barlow is upset by some of the things that Rose has said about her. In an interview with Variety, she pointed to the Prism drama. “I was so frustrated that I’m being accused of something — like, I have never showed my character to be not trustworthy,” she said. “I say things to people’s faces. So, for me, it was crazy.”

“I feel like I’m owed apologies,” Barlow added of the overall season. “I feel like I’ve been wronged. I’m sick of being a punching bag, which is why I’m like, I don’t care anymore.”

In October 2024, Barlow hinted that she may not be able to reconcile things with Rose. “I mean, she’s been doing this since season 1 when she made up lies about me with the bartenders,” Barlow told Us Weekly of Rose. “Then season 2, she came up with more things. Season 3, she accused me of sleeping with a business partner that’s also my husband’s business partner. And the list goes on and on and on, and I’m done. I’m so done.”

“I always have a path forward. I always forgive. I give grace,” the “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star added. “But I told her this time, ‘You’re lying about me and you’re going to have to say I’m sorry, and this time I’m not going to forgive you.’ It’s been one too many times. Whitney needs to stop lying about everybody.”