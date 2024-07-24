‘Winter House’ Star Announces Engagement

Julia McGuire, who starred in the first season of the Bravo series, “Winter House,” announced her engagement.

McGuire shared she was engaged to her fiance, Jackie, in a July 21 Instagram video. The video featured the couple, who has a joint fashion Instagram account, showing off their outfits. McGuire then revealed her engagement ring to the camera.

Several Instagram users congratulated the couple in the post’s comments section.

“Congrats!!!!!!! Yay!! So special!!! 🥂 💒,” wrote a commenter.

“I have been following you for about a year and you and Jackie are the cutest. Thank you for all your styling tips and may you both have a long, healthy and beautiful life together. Congratulations 🎉,” added another.

McGuire also shared a different July 21 Instagram upload in celebration of her engagement. The post featured several pictures of the couple, taken after their engagement.

McGuire tagged the post’s location as Brielle, New Jersey, suggesting that is where the engagement took place.

In the caption of the post, McGuire shared that “Jackie proposed on [her] grandpas [sic] dock,” which she described as “one of [her] favorite most meaningful places.”

“[W]e got to celebrate with some of our favorite people,” continued the JL27 designer in the caption.

The former Bravo star also expressed gratitude towards individuals who gave the couple well-wishes.

“Over the moon happy and SO IN LOVE ✨✨✨✨forever is kinda cool,” wrote McGuire.

Julia McGuire Was Childhood Friends With ‘Summer House’ Star Paige DeSorbo

McGuire was introduced on “Winter House” season 1 as a childhood friend of Paige DeSorbo. McGuire also knew “Summer House” personality Andrea Denver before his romance with DeSorbo.

In “Winter House” season 1, episode 2, DeSorbo told McGuire she was romantically interested in Denver after kissing him in a hot tub.

In a confessional interview, McGuire shared her thoughts about Denver pursuing a romance with DeSorbo.

“I’ve known Andrea for years. I’ve never dated Andrea. But I’ve seen him with other women and he’s a man who gets what he wants,” said McGuire on the “Winter House” episode. “And this time it’s my friend. That I’ve known for a little bit longer, okay. Hopefully, he doesn’t break her heart. If he does, I’ll kill him.”

As “Summer House” fans are aware, Denver married Lexi Sundin in June 2024. DeSorbo is currently in a relationship with “Southern Charm” star Craig Conover.

Paige DeSorbo Opened up About Her Relationship With Craig Conover

DeSorbo opened up about her relationship with Conover in a February 2024 interview on Josh Peck’s podcast, “Good Guys.” DeSorbo referenced that she lives in New York, while Conover resides in Charleston, South Carolina. She explained that she was not seeking out a long-distance relationship when she began dating Conover.

“If I hadn’t known Craig and someone was like, ‘Oh would you do long-distance?’ I’d probably be like, ‘Absolutely not. There’s no way that would be able to work.’ But for whatever reason, it did end up working out, way better than I thought,” said DeSorbo on the podcast episode.

She explained that she and Conover usually see each other “every single week.”

“I don’t feel like I do long distance. I feel like we just both travel for work,” said DeSorbo.

She also suggested that she did not see herself living in Charleston. She said while “it’s picturesque and beautiful,” she prefers a place with “hustle and the bustle.”

“I’m too high-strung. I’ve been in New York too long to calm down,” said DeSorbo.

Craig Conover Opened up About His Romantic Life in a September 2023 Interview

Conover discussed his romantic life in a September 2023 interview on the “Chicks in the Office” podcast. He stated that his relationship with DeSorbo is “moving forward.” He also said they are not in a rush to get engaged.

“She wants to get married to me. I want to get married to her. But we’re not ready yet,” said Conover on the “Chicks in the Office” episode.

The 9th season of “Summer House” is currently in production.