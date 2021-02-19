REPORT: Bravo Launching New Series Featuring Southern Charm & Summer House Stars

Ba bi doo..We never stop…Ba bi doo doo doo…Living Together. Bravo is preparing to start production for a new collab series, called Winter House, according to People.

Both Southern Charm and Summer House cast members will star in Winter House. The new group of friends will live together in a winter home in Stowe, Vermont, a source close to production told People on Friday, February 19. Right now, the cast includes Summer House’s Kyle Cooke, Amanda Batula, Paige DeSorbo, Lindsay Hubbard and Ciara Miller as well as Southern Charm best friends Craig Conover and Austen Kroll.

Conover and Kroll recently teased a new project on their Instagram Stories. The two shared with fans their adventures on a flight as well as walking along a super snowy street. Miller also teased she was traveling by showing a packed suitcase on her Instagram Story. The group will begin filming in the upcoming weeks, per People. Currently, the new cast members are participating in a two-week quarantine and taking multiple COVID-19 tests.



‘Winter House’ Rumors Circulated Earlier This Week

As soon as Conover and Kroll hinted at a new project, fans began to investigate. Bravo fan Instagram accounts asked their followers for any insight, and many provided strong evidence. Fans screenshot Conover and Kroll’s Instagram Story walking along a snowy road and pinpointed it to a road in Burlington, VT.

The fan Instagram account @BravoAndCocktails asked their followers for the tea, and they followed through. One follower direct messaged the account saying, “I have a friend who is working on the show. It’s filming in Stow and goes through 3/17. Called Winter House.”

An anonymous source also messaged the celebrity gossip Instagram account @deuxmoi, “Confirmed with a local friend who’s working on the project that Summer House is filming Winter House in Stowe, VT. The best small town ever.” A fan responded to the story to the Instagram account @BravoByGays and noted, “Craig, Austen, Carl, Kyle, Amanda, Lindsay, Paige and Ciara.” Conover, Kroll, and Shep Rose previously partied with the Summer House squad on season four.

Mr. Bravo – AKA Andy Cohen – himself even teased the project. Summer House’s Cooke and Batula appeared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Thursday, February 19. The two played a game with Cohen called, “Bravo or Hell No.” Cohen asked the engaged couple, “Craig and Austen should join the Summer House next year, Bravo or Hell no?” Both stars held up the “Bravo” sign.

Fans Think Some ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Could Also Make an Appearance

Never say never when it comes to Bravo. The reality television network is never one to shy away from collaborations. Many Bravo-lebrities have become close friends with those on other series, including the Summer House and Vanderpump Rules stars. Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Katie Maloney-Schwartz, Beau Clark, and Tom Schwartz have all visited the Summer House at one point. Shep Rose even attended Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s wedding.

The @BravoByGays Instagram account teased that some Vanderpump Rules cast members may be joining the Winter House. “The idea was to also have the two Toms [Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz] , but they didn’t want to leave their wives for that long, that could have changed, but there is lots of the crew,” a fan messaged the account. The Instagram account also noted, “Ok I’m here for this group! Also hearing Dayna Kathan may be involved?

Fans have also been closely paying attention to Jax Taylor’s Instagram Story. Taylor has been posting photos of him at the airport and of plans in the snow.

