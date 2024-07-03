Bravo Fans Think Something Was Missing from Andy Cohen’s WWHL Anniversary Special

Bravo fans think something major was missing from Andy Cohen’s “Watch What Happens Live” 15th anniversary special.

The highly promoted special in honor of Cohen’s late-night milestone aired on June 30, 2024, and it featured a cast of Bravolebs — from a small sampling of shows.

On social media, fans took issue with the fact that only a few Bravo shows were represented during the party-themed special.

Cohen regularly invites guests from all of the Real Housewives franchises to the Bravo Clubhouse. In addition, cast members from “Vanderpump Rules,” “Southern Charm,” “Summer House” and more often appear as guests on their show nights.

Fans Want to Know Where The West Coast Housewives Were

The guest lineup for Cohen’s special included “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice, “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum Phaedra Parks and Porscha Williams, former “Real Housewives of New York City” stars Sonja Morgan and Luann de Lesseps, “Flipping Out” star Jeff Lewis, and Bravo superfans Dwight Eubanks and Jerry O’Connell. Cohen’s parents, Lou and Evelyn Cohen served as the bartenders during the special episode.

But on social media, fans questioned where stars from other popular Bravos shows were, most notably from the West Coat Housewives franchises such as Beverly Hills and Orange County.

“Sort of surprised none of the Cali Housewives were in person for the WWHL 15th anniversary,” came an Instagram post. “Just saying 🤷‍♀️ I’m surprised Kyle [Richards], Tamra [Judge] wasn’t there in person from OC or BH.”

“Orange County definitely should have been there alone with Kyle and/or LVP,” another agreed.

“Agreed didn’t seem like the usual @bravowwhl fabulous, over the top celebration? Very different vibe and hardly any representation … no one from Miami, BH or SLC? 😔” a third fan chimed in.

Others agreed that it was an “odd” group.

“That was random AF,” another fan wrote.

“Seems like the show was thrown together as an afterthought,” wrote another.

Most of Andy Cohen’s favorite WWHL Guest Are Not Even Bravo Stars

If producers aimed to feature the Bravo stars who were guests on WWHL the most times, they may have missed the mark. While Giudice tops the list with 43 appearances, including the special, other WWHL regulars were noticeably absent.

In early June, Cohen hosted a party celebrating the 15th anniversary of his talk show. He invited all of the “15 timers,” aka guests who’ve appeared at least 15 times since WWHL’s inception in 2009.

According to Page Six, the WWHL party was held at the Standard High Line Hotel in New York City. The guest list included Giudice, Melissa Gorga, and Margaret Josephs from “The Real Housewives of New Jersey”; Scheana Shay (“Vanderpump Rules’); Craig Conover and Austen Kroll ( “Southern Charm”); Kyle Cooke, Carl Radke, Amanda Batula and Paige DeSorbo (“Summer House”); and Heather Gay and Whitney Rose (“The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City).”

“The Bravo folks that are here are members of our ’15-Timers Club,’” Cohen shared. “We invited everyone on Bravo who has been on the show 15 times or more to come. You are the bread and butter of what we do, quite literally. And we are so honored you keep coming back for more.”

Aside from his 15-Timers, Cohen has admitted that some of his favorite “Watch What Happens Live” guests aren’t even from Bravo shows. In a video montage, Cohen shared throwback moments with some of his all-time favorite WWHL guests, including, Jackee Harry, Jimmy Fallon, and Carol Burnett.

Cohen previously revealed that a 2013 guest appearance by Oprah Winfrey remains his “favorite” WWHL episode of all time. He also gave a shoutout to Broadway star Patti LuPone.

“Patti LuPone has no Fs to give. So she is the perfect clubhouse guest,” Cohen told Entertainment Tonight in June 2024. “She’s been here many times.”

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Thought ‘Real Housewives’ Star Would Quit After 1 Season