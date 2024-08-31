Former ‘Real Housewives’ Star Reveals She’s Been Secretly Engaged For 2 Years

Yolanda Hadid is engaged—and has been secretly for a while.

On August 29, 2024, the former “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star confirmed to People magazine that she had been engaged to her boyfriend Joseph Jingoli for two years but didn’t tell anyone.

Hadid, 60, told the outlet that her longtime love popped the question during a trip to Holland in 2022. While the Dutch model kept her engagement a secret, a profile in Architectural Digest referred to Jingoli as Hadid’s “fiancé” in August 2024, which sparked speculation about the couple’s status before Hadid came clean.

Hadid has been dating Jingoli for six years. The businessman is the CEO of the construction and development company Jingoli. Per the company’s website, the family-owned business was founded in 1922.

Yolanda Hadid was Married to David Foster When She Was on RHOBH

When Hadid was a cast member on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” she was married to musician David Foster. The couple wed in 2011, but one year later Hadid was diagnosed with neurological Lyme disease, according to Page Six. Her debilitating illness put a terrible strain on her marriage to the high-profile Grammy-winning music man.

“All of a sudden all of the things we shared, all of the things we used to love to do together, go for walks in the morning, having a studio in the house and blasting music all day, having dinner parties, that all shut down,” Hadid told People magazine in an interview. “I couldn’t participate in that life anymore.”

While some people questioned if Foster left Hadid over her illness, he set the record straight in his Netflix documentary “David Foster: Off the Record.” “How can I leave a sick woman? The fact of the matter is, that is not the reason why I left,” Foster said in the 2019 documentary. “It was for a different reason, which I will never disclose. But it had nothing to do with her being sick. I would get and still get, ‘I know you, you’re on ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.’ And what I want to say is, ‘Hey, I got 16 [expletive] Grammys, okay? I’ve sold half a billion records. [Expletive] that show!’”

On her end, Hadid looked back on her marriage fondly. “I had a great seven-year run with him and I will always hold that in high regards and have gratitude for that time together,” she told People in 2017.

Yolanda Hadid Was Previously Married to Wealthy Real Estate Developer Mohamed Hadid

Yolanda Hadid’s first marriage was to Mohamed Hadid in 1994. The couple welcomed three children together, Gigi, Bella, and Anwar before splitting in 2000. In 2012, Hadid was introduced to “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” through her ex-husband, who was close friends with then-cast member Lisa Vanderpump.

On her Bravo blog in 2013, Hadid shared that “infidelity” was the reason for her split from the wealthy real estate developer. But she also made it clear that she remained on good terms with her ex-husband.

“At this point, 12 years later, we have left that negative chapter behind and have moved on to be friends and are united parents to our children,” she wrote. “I always like to remind myself that the most honorable people of all are not those who never make mistakes, but those who admit to them when they do and then move on and do their best to right the wrongs they have made.”

