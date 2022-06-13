Jeff Lewis Gives New Update on ‘Flipping Out’ Star Zoila Chavez

If you were a fan of Bravo’s “Flipping Out,” then you certainly remember Zoila Chavez, who worked as Jeff Lewis’ head housekeeper. However, Chavez quickly became the star of the show and a fan favorite, until the show got canceled in 2018 after 11 seasons.

During a recent June 9 episode of his radio show on SiriusXM, Jeff Lewis Live, the former “Flipping Out” star gave an update on how Chavez is doing these days. While chatting with his guest on the radio show that day, former “Real Housewives of New York” star Dorinda Medley, Chavez came up as a topic, after Lewis shared that Chavez had recently joined him on a trip to New York City.

“How is Zoila?” Medley asked Lewis.

“She’s great, she works for me every weekend, it is great,” Lewis said about Chavez on the radio.

“I bet she loves Zoila,” Medley said about Lewis’ 5-year-old-daughter, Monroe Lewis. Lewis has shared previously that Chavez now helps him in taking care of his daughter.

In response, Lewis’ assistant, Shane Douglas, agreed. “They have a great relationship,” Douglas said.

Viewers can catch Lewis’ new show, “Hollywood Houselift,” streaming now on Amazon Freevee.

Lewis Says That Chavez Is ‘Too Fun’

Though Chavez has worked for Lewis for a number of years, they still have a great relationship with each other. According to People, during an October 2019 episode of his radio show, Lewis spoke about his daughter’s third birthday party, where he and Chavez reunited for the first time in over a year since she retired. He explained that the two had fun when they went into the Peppa Pig-themed bouncy castle Lewis had rented for the day.