Jeff Lewis Gives New Update on ‘Flipping Out’ Star Zoila Chavez

If you were a fan of Bravo’s “Flipping Out,” then you certainly remember Zoila Chavez, who worked as Jeff Lewis’ head housekeeper. However, Chavez quickly became the star of the show and a fan favorite, until the show got canceled in 2018 after 11 seasons.
During a recent June 9 episode of his radio show on SiriusXM, Jeff Lewis Live, the former “Flipping Out” star gave an update on how Chavez is doing these days. While chatting with his guest on the radio show that day, former “Real Housewives of New York” star Dorinda Medley, Chavez came up as a topic, after Lewis shared that Chavez had recently joined him on a trip to New York City.
“How is Zoila?” Medley asked Lewis.
“She’s great, she works for me every weekend, it is great,” Lewis said about Chavez on the radio.
“I bet she loves Zoila,” Medley said about Lewis’ 5-year-old-daughter, Monroe Lewis. Lewis has shared previously that Chavez now helps him in taking care of his daughter.
In response, Lewis’ assistant, Shane Douglas, agreed. “They have a great relationship,” Douglas said.
Viewers can catch Lewis’ new show, “Hollywood Houselift,” streaming now on Amazon Freevee.
Lewis Says That Chavez Is ‘Too Fun’
Though Chavez has worked for Lewis for a number of years, they still have a great relationship with each other. According to People, during an October 2019 episode of his radio show, Lewis spoke about his daughter’s third birthday party, where he and Chavez reunited for the first time in over a year since she retired. He explained that the two had fun when they went into the Peppa Pig-themed bouncy castle Lewis had rented for the day.
“I was reading all the rules. Like, ‘You have to take off your shoes, you can’t wear jewelry,’ ” Lewis recalled, according to People. “And it said, ‘No medical conditions.’ So I’m like, ‘Zoila, no medical conditions.’ She’s like, ‘Oh, too bad, I’m pregnant.’ ”
Lewis continued, recounting what happened when he found her texting on her phone. “I was like, ‘Are you sexting?’ And she said, ‘Yeah, I’ve got a date tonight, I’m sending him pictures right now,’ ” Lewis said.
Lewis also added that he had forgotten just how funny Chavez is. “I just forgot how funny she is,” Lewis said at the time, according to the outlet. “I forgot why I love this woman so much. She’s too fun.”
Lewis Recently Spoke About His Return to Television
It’s been three years since viewers last saw Lewis on their TV screens, and during a recent June 2022 interview with Shondaland, he gave an update on how he’s changed since season 11 of “Flipping Out.”
“I think I grew up — it took me a while!” Lewis told the outlet. “Most people grow up in their 30s. For me, it was later than that. The personal things that happened in my life over the last few years very much changed who I am, and I handle my business differently now too. I really try to take a breath and respond rationally because I have burned the house down so many times with my reactions and emotions. So finally, I’ve decided that I’m not going to continue to make the same mistakes over and over.”
Lewis’s new show, “Hollywood Houselift,” will show him and his team as they give their star-studded clients a home renovation. Some of Lewis’ clients on this season of the show include Fortune Feimster and Ashlee Simpson Ross.
