Brax aka Braxton Baker Dead: Rapper & Influencer Dies at 21

Rapper and social media influencer Brax, also known as BraxAttacks, has died at the age of 21, her family announced on social media. Her cause of death has not been revealed at this time. Her mother, Letricia Loftin Russell, posted about her death on Instagram, writing:

“Our angel, Braxton Blue.B Baker has ascended. At the time of her ascendance she laid in sacred form. There were no scratches there were no bruises, her internal and external being was completely pure. It was a spiritual release. God retrieved the angel He loaned us.”

Brax, whose real name is Braxton Blue Baker, was from Richmond, Virginia, where she was born on December 8, 1998, and became known as both a Soundcloud rapper and a social media influencer. She became well-known in 2017 thanks to her music project VERSE(atility), according to Essence, who first reported her death.

This story is still developing and will be updated.

Baker Was an Artist Who Worked on Numerous Projects Including Rapping, Singing & Choreography

In a 2018 interview with SVGE magazine, Baker said she’d been working on various forms of artistry for years: “I’ve been directing my own shoots, directing my own videos, styling myself, writing poetry, writing articles, writing raps, choreographing dances, styling myself, and styling others like it was nothing for years.” She spoke about her single “Don’t Deny,” which she said was about her girlfriend and attempting to kick her “bad love life habits.”

She also opened up at the time about feelings of insecurity and depression she had that she’d overcome through her healing process. She said:

The biggest change I had to make, to achieve my first level of healing, was letting go of everything I thought I knew about myself. Do you understand how hard it is to realize you aren’t the woman you thought you were? To realize you’ve hurt people? To realize you’ve been too insecure to live in your full truth when you pride yourself on your confidence? Then the depression came harder. Now, the biggest change I’m making is completely passing my life over to God.

Baker’s mother, Letricia Loftin Russell, is an “award-winning gospel radio personality,” according to her LinkedIn page, which points out that her “greatest gift” is her family: ” her husband, Arthur Russell, III, and their five children, Brianna (25), Brooklyne (24), Braxton (21), Kahlil (15) and Jada (12).”

Russell wrote about Brax’s projects in her obituary posted to Instagram, saying that the 21-year-old was working on various projects at the time of her death, most recently “forming her brand merging her loves for fashion, and the work of Black queer revolutionary womxn.” She wrote that Brax composed two albums and three novels and once said, “I’m just delivering God’s message, I’m here and it’s all beyond me. My purpose is way way far greater than me.”

Many People Took to Social Media to Mourn the Death of the 21-Year-Old Rapper & Influencer

Social Media Influencer BRAX has reportedly passed away. An extremely talented individual, BRAX grew an online following through her art, music, and fashion style. Our thoughts and prayers go out to her family and friends. 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/ksD9n6pjbt — HĪPMAGAZINE.ORG (@hipmagazineorg) November 5, 2020

Many people posted tributes on social media after news of Baker’s death broke online. One person said, “I loved her style. She was original & inspiring! Rest In Peace, Brax!” Another person wrote, “RIP Brax, the flyest individual.”

i didn’t know brax personally but this clip has me in tears because how often do we take credit for our talents when it’s literally a GOD GIVEN GIFT which is why we should always remain humble bcus just as it’s given it can be taken away. Rest In Peace to a beautiful soul 🕊 pic.twitter.com/CWVrxySHZc — MACK (@mackzaddyyyy) November 5, 2020

One person said, “RIP Brax it was a blessing to not just work with you but too call you a friend you was loyal and seen value in my gift when nobody else did love ya family till we meet again!”

Artist Bahja Rodriguez wrote, “RIP Brax, such a beautiful person and a true talent. she will be missed.” One person posted, “damn Brax…you were so different sis i’ll never forget you!!!”

RIP BRAX. 🥺 Such a talented woman. One of the best dressed girls I ever met. Could dance, sing, and rap. I just know you were meant for great things. Rest in peace. 🕊🕊 pic.twitter.com/fnqR95mGiz — F$ (@FUCCl) November 5, 2020

💔 RIP Brax babygirl pic.twitter.com/s7vGtuWQER — BRI STEVES (@bristeves) November 5, 2020

READ NEXT: California Pastor Left Church for Erotic Dancing Career on X-Rated Site