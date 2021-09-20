How Many Kids Does Brian Austin Green Have?

Brian Austin Green is best known for his role on “Beverly Hills, 90210,” but he’s also made plenty of headlines for his personal life.

The actor, 48, has been in two high-profile relationships that produced children. Green was in a relationship with “General Hospital” star Vanessa Marcil from 1999 to 2003 and was married to actress Megan Fox for 10 years before separating from her in late 2020.

For his new role on “Dancing with the Stars,” Green is partnered with his new girlfriend, Sharna Burgess. But will his kids be cheering him on from the sidelines?

Green Shares Three Sons With His Ex-Wife Megan Fox

Green had a long relationship and marriage with actress Megan Fox, but they separated in 2019 and she filed for divorce a year later.

“They needed to hash out custody and figure everything out,” an insider said of the divorce delay. “They will continue with 50/50 and have a plan for holidays.”

The exes share custody of sons Noah Shannon, 8, Bodhi Ransom, 6, and Journey River, 4, per People.

While Green and Fox have both moved on with new partners — Green is dating Burgess, while Fox has been in a year-long relationship with singer Machine Gun Kelly — the original plan was to “still do family vacations and holidays as a family,” according to Pop Sugar.

Green told the “Hollywood Raw” podcast that the secret to co-parenting with Fox is communication.

“There’s no rule book to it,” the actor told the podcast, per E! News. “There’s no way of doing it right or doing it wrong. We’re learning as we go. The important thing for us is just communicating as much as we can.”

Green Has an Adult Son With His Ex, Vanessa Marcil

In addition to his three younger sons with Fox, Green is father to Kassius Lijah Marcil-Green, who is his son with actress Vanessa Marcil. The longtime couple split up shortly after welcoming Kassius in 2002, and in 2004, Green began dating Fox after meeting her on the set of the ABC sitcom “Hope & Faith,” per Us Weekly.

As Green moved on, he and Marcil made headlines for their rocky custody battle. Marcil also accused her ex of ”completely” cutting their son out of his life over their custody issues, according to Us.

In 2018 Marcil responded to a fan on social media and hinted that Green and Fox didn’t have a room for Kassius at their home.

“Kass no longer has a bedroom at their house starting 5 years ago,” she wrote at the time, per Page Six. “He hasn’t ever seen Megan again or met his youngest brother. He’s not allowed to know where they live anymore. Isn’t invited to see them on holidays. Not even Father’s Day. They threw out his entire room and gave away his cat without Kass knowing.”

Marcil also noted that Green gave up his 50 percent custody of Kassius and would only see him “in passing and only alone without his wife and kids” or with a professional photographer present.

But the father and son appear to have a good relationship today. In 2019, Kassius reunited with his dad after a lengthy estrangement by joining him on the set of the “Beverly Hills, 90210” revival, “BH90210,” as the cast wrapped production in Vancouver, according to People.

Kassius also documented the trip on Instagram, while Marcil reposted her son’s photo and told fans that Kassius has “always been proud of his dad.”

“We all are grateful that they are coming back together,” Marcil wrote at the time. “Here is to love and forgiveness for all of us on this planet. #LoveWins.”

