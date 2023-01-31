‘Bachelor’ Contestant Says She Doesn’t Feel ‘Safe’ on the Show

A “Bachelor” contestant has revealed that she doesn’t feel “safe” on the show.

Stop reading if you don’t want to get spoilers for this season of “The Bachelor”!

The comments came on the Monday, January 30, 2023, episode and were made by contestant Brianna Thorbourne, who is one of the women vying for Bachelor Zach Shallcross’s heart.

Thorbourne drew attention during the season premiere when she showed up in a red dress festooned with roses and carrying the First Impression rose, which was given to her by fans, not by Shallcross, who gave his First Impression rose to Greer.

Thorbourne Was Upset Because She Says Christina Mandrell Told Her She Hates Her

Thorbourne confessed to a lot of nerves during the show. She described herself as “shaky,” saying that she was “running in place” on the show. A lot of the drama on Monday’s show centered on Thorbourne and contestant Christina Mandrell.

According to Thorbourne, Mandrell mentioned that her dress was made of roses during the show’s premiere and said Thorbourne looked beautiful in it, and added, “I hate you.” Thorbourne said on the show that this felt like a slap in the face.

Thorbourne confessed that she found this really hurtful. She spoke to Mandrell about it, saying she wasn’t sure she felt “safe” on the show, which led Mandrell to apologize and say she didn’t remember making the comment. “I’m so sorry that your feelings were hurt and that it was on my behalf. I’m so sorry that I don’t actually remember saying that,” Mandrell said.

Thorbourne accused Mandrell of making “a mean comment to me.” The show replayed Mandrell’s comment, which was, “You look beautiful. And I hate you. Just kidding!”

Shallcross turned down an opportunity to wade into the feud, saying he doesn’t like drama.

Christina Mandrell Hails From a Famous Country Music Family

Mandrell, who is the niece of country music star Barbara Mandrell, scored a one-on-one date with Shallcross in the January 30, 2023, episode and even got to meet his family, which escalated tensions with Thorbourne.

Mandrell is described by ABC as “Christina Mandrell, 26, a content creator from Nashville, Tenn.”

According to Country Now, Mandrell is the daughter of singer Ellen Irlene Mandrell, one of the famous Mandrell sisters.

Christina Mandrell once had a cameo in a Taylor Swift video. Mandrell, who is divorced, has a 5-year-old daughter, Blakely, according to ABC.

Thorbourne’s Bachelor Nation biography says:

Brianna is a boss woman looking to add some love to her life! She is smart, entrepreneurial and creative, which lead to her owning a successful beauty company at just 24 years old. Brianna is giving She-E-O vibes! Now that her career is in such a good spot, she seems to have everything in place except for a man. Brianna is a woman of the world and even lived in Paris for a few years growing up. So, she is looking for a ride-or-die partner with whom she can travel to new places. Brianna has high expectations, but she’s truly hopeful that Zach could be the man for her!

