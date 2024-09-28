‘Bridgerton’ Ball Event With Stripper Slammed as ‘Complete Chaos’: Reports

A “Bridgerton Ball” event held in Detroit, Michigan, is embroiled in controversy, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

According to a September 24 report by THR, the organizers billed the experience as a “step into the enchanting world of the Regency-era … for an evening of sophistication, grace and historical charm.”

Instead, the Hollywood Reporter wrote that some attendees accused the event of being “disorganized and “bare-bones,” with “costumed attendees sitting on the floor amid vendors selling Kit Kats and watching a stripper who was hired as the evening’s entertainment.” The Detroit Free Press reported that some attendees dubbed the event a “scam” and “deadly dull.” Fox 2 Detroit called the event a “major flop.”

Some attendees accused the event of being “complete chaos,” THR reported. According to The Detroit Free Press, the ball was “Netflix-inspired — but not Netflix sponsored,” and was called the “Detroit Bridgerton Themed Ball.” Tickets cost between $100 and $1,000, the newspaper reported.

A Detroit Newspaper Wrote That the Event Reminded Some People of a ‘Willy Wonka’ Experience That Went Awry in Scotland

The Detroit Free Press compared the Bridgerton Ball event to two other notorious events that went awry.

One was an event in Scotland inspired by the movie “Willy Wonka,” in which “ticket holders complained they ended up in a warehouse that lacked any of the candy-colored charm” of the original, the newspaper reported.

The second was “the infamous Fyre Festival fiasco, a lavish getaway concert in 2017 that collapsed in a sea of mud,” according to the Detroit Free Press.

Maureen Holliday, an attendee at the Detroit event, told the newspaper she wanted her money back and called the pole dancing “inappropriate” for the theme. According to what Holliday told the newspaper, the food consisted of “undercooked chicken wings, one meatball and some mashed potatoes, gravy, and salad,” and it took a long time to be served.

According to NBC News, the ball “had raw food, cheap decor, and hardly any staff to help.”

“We expected a transformation, a transition back in time, and it just didn’t happen,” attendee Myster Whitfield said to NBC News. “There were so many different flaws with this event. The food was raw, the lack of decor, the lack of security. No one checked any bags, no one scanned our tickets. It was a safety hazard, to say the least.”

An Event Organizer for the Bridgerton Ball Wrote That She Wanted to ‘Sincerely Apologize’

Chelsea Beard, described by NBC as an event organizer, apologized on Instagram, writing:

Dearest Gentle Readers, We understand that not everyone had the experience they anticipated at our event on Sunday night at The Harmonie Club, and for that, we sincerely apologize. Our goal was to create a magical evening, but we recognize that organizational challenges and unforeseen changes, including a last-minute venue and date change, impacted the experience for some guests. Unfortunately, some nonrefundable deposits from the original bookings resulted in losses on our end, which added to the challenges. Nonetheless, we take full responsibility for these shortcomings. Please know that we are working diligently to address all concerns and will be reaching out with further details shortly. Your feedback, both positive and constructive, is greatly appreciated. You can expect an email with next steps. We want to extend a special thanks to those who attended. You all looked breathtaking, and we are excited to share the recap video and photos soon. Your understanding and loyalty mean the world to us, and we are dedicated to making this right.

According to Fox 2 Detroit, the management company behind the event was Uncle & Me LLC.

“I didn’t go to the ball – I went to the ‘Bridgerton’ tea party in June,” said Theresa Ghrist, telling the television station that this event, which was tied to the same company, had issues too.

“That girl was busting her behind, trying to do all these last minute things – she’s sweating and she’s all by herself,” Ghrist said of a woman tied to the management company who was working at the tea party. “Probably the first 40 minutes, I want to say, they had mimosas but no food, no tea, no nothing.”