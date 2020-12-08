Britney Spears’ Boyfriend Lands new Show

Britney Spears’ boyfriend Sam Asghari will be featured in the second season of BET+’s The Family Business, slated to return to television in 2021.

While some were hoping that Asghari was going to be on a reality show — and that Spears would make a guest appearance or two — The Family Business is actually a scripted drama series. Unfortunately, Spears won’t be involved in the show.

According to the show’s official website, The Family Business tells the story of the Duncan family, who live a normal life by day and a “dangerous secret life” by night. The show is based on the family crime drama series written by Carl Weber. The five-book series has found its way onto the New York Times Bestsellers list.

Here’s what you need to know:

Sam Asghari Will Portray Armeen in at Least 1 Episode in Season 2

Over the past few months, Asghari has been promoting his new role on Instagram. Back on January 31, he announced that he was the “newest cast member” on the show. However, according to the Internet Movie Database, it looks like Asghari will only be in one episode — “Heat it Up.” Further details about Asghari’s role or how he will fit into Season 2’s plot have not yet been revealed.

As of now, it doesn’t seem like Asghari will reprise his role in the future either. On December 4, Deadline confirmed that the show had been renewed for a third season, but Asghari was not listed as a returning actor.

“Returning for Season 3 are series stars Ernie Hudson, Valarie Pettiford, Darrin DeWitt Henson, Javicia Leslie, Sean Ringgold, Tami Roman, Miguel A. Nunez, Arrington Foster, KJ Smith, Dylan Weber, Yadi Valerio and Emilio Rivera,” Deadline reported.

The second half of Season 2 is slated to begin airing on BET+ on December 31, according to the report.

This Is Asghari’s First Role in a Year & Fans Are Excited

The Family Business is Asghari’s first television gig since last year, when he starred in one episode of NCIS. Asghari appeared in the film Can You Keep a Secret, which was also released in 2019. According to IMDb, Asghari’s name is also attached to a movie called Unbelievable!!!!! starring Snoop Dogg and Garrett Wang. The movie was released back in August.

While Asghari has not landed any lead roles, he does seem to be taking on more acting projects as he tries to break into that side of the business.

Previously, Asghari was known for starring in music videos. He first rose to fame as the shirtless hunk in the music video for Fifth Harmony’s hit single, “Work From Home.” He later starred in the music video for Britney Spears’ song “Slumber Party,” featuring Tinashe — and that’s where he first met Spears.

Fans seem to be excited to watch Asghari take on his latest role and have showered the comments section of his various Instagram updates with support.

“You’re one of the coolest guys of all time,” one Instagram user commented.

“You look good there,” added a second.

“The next James Bond 007?” asked a third.

