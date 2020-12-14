Britney Spears Dances to ‘Sex on Fire’ With a ‘Busted’ Camera

Britney Spears took to Instagram on Monday, December 14, to share a video of herself dancing. Spears said that she didn’t realize that the camera was “busted,” but she chose to share the blurry video anyway.

The “Matches” singer starts off in a two-piece ensemble as she spins around to “Sex on Fire” by Kings of Leon. The music changes a few times throughout the video — as does Spears’ outfit — clearly part of some kind of mash-up. Spears even mixes in some Janet Jackson, putting the moves to “Free Xone” for parts of the video, which you can see below.

Spears often posts dance videos on Instagram, many of which have been taken in her living room. Thanks to a behind-the-scenes peek of her house that was previously uploaded to her boyfriend’s Instagram story, fans know that Britney has an area set up with a screen and lights where she records much of her social media content.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Can’t Get Enough of Spears’ Dancing Videos but Many Are Still Concerned About Her Mental Health

Several Spears fans quickly flocked to the comments section of the post to let her know that they loved the video. Much of the reaction was positive and the video received more than 265,000 views in the first hour that it was live.

“This is a happy surprise,” wrote one Instagram user.

“We all do this at home when no one’s looking. If you say you don’t, you’re either lying or not having enough fun,” added another.

“Nice to know you’re having fun!!! And don’t worry, the camera is nothing but a meaningless detail. I once twisted my ankle dancing to cherry bomb by NCT. I swear to this day I’m traumatized by that song lmao,” another fan wrote.

Other fans wanted to know if Spears was okay and asked her as much in the comments. As previously reported by Heavy, many of Spears’ fans are worried about her well-being and her overall mental health. Several of these fans believe that Spears’ home videos are bizarre and even concerning.

“She does exactly the same moves in every video,” read a comment written by quite a few fans.

“Britney. Girl, are you okay?” asked another.

“She’s not the one who’s posting, don’t be fooled y’all! It’s her team,” posted a third.

Spears Broke Her Foot While Dancing to the Same Song Last Year

Spears apparently has some interesting history with “Sex on Fire,” as she said the last time she danced to it, she broke her foot. Spears fans may remember watching the Instagram video in 2019, and actually hearing Spears’ foot crack. In fact, Spears called attention to it, telling her fans to listen for the noise in the comments. “Sorry it’s kind of loud,” she wrote.

In the video, which you can see above, Spears is seen wearing a pair of black shorts and a yellow top, spinning around while barefoot in a dance studio. Toward the end of the video, after some quick foot movements, you can hear a crack and you’ll see Spears falls to the ground.

In her latest video, Spears makes mention of the last time she danced to “Sex on Fire” and her broken foot. “Thankfully that didn’t happen again!” she wrote in the new video’s caption.

