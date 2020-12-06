Inside Britney Spears’ Conservatorship: Update & Timeline

Britney Spears has been under conservatorship since 2008. At the time, the pop princess had been struggling in her personal life, causing the need for someone to step in and keep her affairs in order, The New York Times previously reported. Her father, Jamie Spears, was appointed to the role after filling out the necessary paperwork for approval.

In the state of California, a conservatorship is put in place when a judge grants a responsible person full control over another person’s personal life and/or finances if that person is deemed physically or mentally unable to manage them on his or her own.

According to the Supreme Court of California, there are two types of conservators; one of the person and one of the estate. Jamie Spears has held both roles.

“A conservator of the person cares for and protects a person when the judge decides that the person (called the “conservatee”) can’t do it. A conservator of the estate handles the conservatee’s financial matters – like paying bills and collecting a person’s income – if the judge decides the conservatee can’t do it.

Britney’s dad stepped away from his role in 2019, after his colon ruptured and he nearly died; he’s since claimed he is ready to take the helm once more — something that Britney, 39, has been fighting for several months now. The case is set to head back to court in early 2021.

Here are the latest updates and a timeline of Britney’s conservatorship:

Britney Spears’ Dad First Took on the Role of Conservator in 2008 & Stepped Back in 2019 Due to Health Issues

Jamie Spears was appointed conservator of his daughter’s affairs and estate back in 2008, when Britney was struggling with mental health issues and substance abuse, according to The New York Times.

Jamie has had nearly complete control over his daughter’s life. This means that he makes most — if not all — decisions when it comes to his daughter’s life, both personally and professionally. He has had complete control over her estate, which means he controls all of her finances.

In early 2019, Jamie Spears fell ill. As previously reported by Heavy, he ruptured his colon and needed to be hospitalized. He stepped down from his role as his daughter’s conservator on a temporary basis to focus on his own health and well being.

Britney’s Current Conservator Is Jodi Montgomery & She’s in Place Through February 1, 2021

TMZ previously reported that a woman named Jodi Montgomery, Britney’s care manager, had been appointed to take the place of Jamie Spears during his recovery. The arrangement, which was meant to be temporary, has worked out well for Britney, who has requested to keep Montgomery as conservator moving forward.

However, now that Britney’s dad is feeling better, he wants to return to his conservatorship role, an event that Britney has been trying to prevent.

In August, Britney’s attorney told the judge that his client would like to keep Montgomery as her conservator, as The New York Times reported.

“Spears has decided she is ‘strongly opposed’ to having her father return as conservator of her person or her estate, according to Ingham’s filing, while also leaving open the possibility that she could seek to end the conservatorship entirely. ‘Without in any way waiving her right to seek termination of this conservatorship in the future,’ the lawyer wrote, ‘Britney would like Ms. Montgomery’s appointment as conservator of her person to be made permanent.’ As for her financial affairs, or her estate, which James Spears has also managed since 2008, sometimes in tandem with another lawyer, ‘she strongly prefers to have a qualified corporate fiduciary appointed to serve in this role.'”

In a small victory for Britney, the judge granted her request, keeping Montgomery in place for six additional months.

On November 10, Britney’s attorney went back to court in an effort to officially remove Jamie Spears as conservator of Britney’s estate. He told the judge that not only was his client “afraid” of her dad, but that the two hadn’t spoken in a very long time.

“My client has informed me that she is afraid of her father. She will not perform again if her father is in charge of her career,” attorney Samuel D. Ingham III told Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny, according to the Associated Press.

According to Vulture, the judge opposed the request. Another court hearing will be scheduled on or after February 1, 2021, and Britney’s conservatorship fate rests in the hands of the judge overseeing the case.

