Jamie Spears Put On Blast By Restaurateur

Britney Spears‘ dad Jamie Spears was slammed by restaurateur Bobby Ochs. In a recent interview with Page Six, Ochs called Jamie Spears “unhinged.”

The Spears family and Ochs knew one another back in the day — when Britney was pursuing a restaurant venture. The then hotspot called Nyla (made up of the abbreviations of New York & Louisiana) was located inside the Dylan Hotel. Britney ended her partnership with Ochs in 2002. The eatery closed that same year.

“I wish the restaurant and its current ownership continued success,” Spears said in a statement at the time.

Ochs has come forward with some interesting information about his experience with Britney’s dad amid the conservator battle that has been ongoing for several months.

Here’s what you need to know:

Ochs Said That Jamie Tried to Take Over at Nyla, Despite Not Having a Say in the Business

In looking back on his experience with Jamie, Ochs told Page Six that he had a “similar problem” with Britney’s father. He recalled one day in particular when Jamie allegedly came into Nyla and started making demands.

“He appeared to be either hungover or high, because he was literally bouncing off the walls. In front of my managers and chefs he announced that the young man and woman he was with would be hired as managers for Britney’s restaurant. He was so out of it and screaming, ‘Nobody is going to ruin my little girl’s place!’ He wanted the chefs replaced and a completely new menu,” Ochs told the outlet.

“It turns out Jamie had met the couple he wanted to run Britney’s restaurant the night before in a random New York bar he had been drinking in. I explained to him I was the operating partner, and this could not happen. He was clearly unhinged, screaming and hollering — he was in my face and I was expecting any minute he was going to get physical,” Ochs added.

Ochs Isn’t Surprised That Britney Doesn’t Want Her Dad ‘Running Her Life’

Those who follow Britney Spears probably know that she has been trying to block her father as returning as her conservator. Jamie was appointed the role back in 2008, when his daughter was struggling with mental heath issues and substance abuse. However, his own health issues caused him to step down last year.

According to the New York Times, Spears’ lawyer told the court that his client would prefer to keep her temporary conservator Jodi Montgomery “in the role overseeing her mental health care and more, and requested that a bank be in charge of her estate.”

Ochs sounded off on the arrangement, particularly Jamie Spears’ role in it, suggesting that he doesn’t really blame Britney for wanting to keep her father out of the conservatorship role.

“It’s no surprise to me Britney doesn’t want him running her life. I can’t imagine him running anything,” he told Page Six.

Spears’ case is expected to pick back up in February 2021.

