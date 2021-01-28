New Britney Spears Documentary Date & How to Watch

A new Britney Spears documentary titled “Framing Britney Spears,” will air on Friday, February 5, 2021, at 10 p.m. Eastern. The feature-length documentary will be part of the series The New York Times Presents, which airs on FX and will be available for streaming on Hulu.

The show will focus on Spears’ life and career, and will give fans a deeper look into the conservatorship battle that has taken over her life, according to the New York Times. Although Spears is the focus of the documentary, she was not part of the filming and will not be featured present day.

The show will, however, feature some people who have been close to Spears over the years, including her former assistant, Felicia Culotta, and Jive Records marketing executive, Kim Kaiman.

As previously reported by Heavy, Spears has been under conservatorship since 2008. Her father, Jamie Spears, has been in charge of her personal affairs, as well as her finances, for the past 12 years, stepping away in 2019 when he had some health issues. He’s been trying to get reappointed, something that Spears has been fighting. The case is due back in court next month.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Documentary Will Chronicle Britney Spears’ Life as Told by Those Closest to Her

The New York Times Presents | Framing Britney Spears – Season 1 Ep. 6 Preview | FXHer rise was a global phenomenon. Her downfall was a cruel national sport. People close to Britney Spears and lawyers tied to her conservatorship now reassess her career as she battles her father in court over who should control her life. Subscribe now for more The New York Times Presents clips: http://bit.ly/SubscribeFX The New York… 2021-01-21T19:54:48Z

“Framing Britney Spears” will begin back when she was a child star, trying to find her way in the business. It will detail her early days on The All-New Mickey Mouse Club, her music career, and her very public relationships — like the one she had with Justin Timberlake. Her mental breakdown in the mid-2000s, will also be discussed, as will her return to the spotlight.

Perhaps the most intriguing part of the documentary will be the dive into her indefinite work hiatus, and her fight for freedom from her own father.

“People close to Britney Spears and lawyers tied to her conservatorship now reassess her phenomenal career and brutal downfall, as she battles her father in court over who should control her life,” reads the description of the show.

You can watch the trailer for “Framing Britney Spears” above.

The #FreeBritney Movement Will Also Be Featured

Unsurprisingly. Spears’ fans have been behind her from day one, hoping that she’s okay, and supporting her as she navigates her conservatorship as a 39-year-old woman. Her fan base has started what is referred to as the #FreeBritney movement.

A Change.org petition was started in an effort to ask the judge overseeing Spears’ case to grant her “freedom” from the people in her life — namely her father — who are controlling her every move.

“The goal of this petition is to get that C-ship investigated for abuse and ultimately terminated so Britney can finally be free and live her best life. Her father doesn’t allow her to drive, all of her calls & messages are monitored, she’s not allowed to vote, hang with anyone or spend her money without permission. And if she breaks a ‘rule’ he threatens to have her kids taken away,” Kody A., the person who created the petition wrote as part of its description.

“She deserves to live and not be told what to do, when to do it & how to do it. She can control her own life. Her team has kept her quiet for years and it’s now time for Britney to speak! She’s been held against her will and kept quiet for too long. At this point it’s no longer about Britney the pop star it’s about Britney Jean, the person. She’s a human being not a show pony,” Kody A. also wrote,” Kody A. also wrote.

The petition has garnered a total of 111,894 signatures of Thursday, January 28, 2021, at 12 p.m. Eastern.

READ NEXT: Britney Spears’ Conservatorship Update & Timeline