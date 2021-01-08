Britney Spears’ Ex Spotted at Pro-Trump Rally in DC

Britney Spears’ ex was spotted in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, January 6, at a pro-Trump rally that turned into chaos in the nation’s capital. As photos surfaced online, some people recognized Jason Alexander, Spears’ first husband, in the crowd that had gathered in support of President Trump.

According to TMZ, it’s unknown if Alexander — who famously married Spears in 2004 in Las Vegas — was a part of the crowd that stormed the United States Capitol Building. Around 11:15 a.m. local time, Alexander posted a selfie to his Facebook page. He was wearing a Donald Trump beanie along with a denim jacket over a green and gray hoodie.

“DC. Millions showed up,” he captioned the photo, which you can see below. Most of the comments on the photo read “be safe.”

A couple of days before the rally, Alexander posted a video to his Facebook page with the caption, “see you in DC.”

Jason Alexander Hasn’t Posted to Facebook Since Sharing That Selfie

Jason Alexander has been silent on social media since Wednesday’s rally. As TMZ points out, Alexander could be in trouble with the feds if he was part of the group that entered the U.S. Capitol.

Alexander has been pretty vocal about his views on politics on the social media platform over the past few months, sharing posts by Trump supporters like Candace Owens, uploading memes, and going live from time to time.

In addition to his selfie, Alexander posted a photo to his Facebook story from the rally. The pic was of Alexander and another male, standing outside with big smiles on their faces. Alexander typed “infowars.com” on the top of the photo.

His Facebook page is currently public. One of the current jobs he has listed is “Journalist researcher at Conspiracy Theories & History.”

In a post from 2020, Alexander explained why he chose not to wear a mask, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I don’t wear a mask bc I don’t listen to tyrannical orders not voted on in a fair election. I don’t consent to the mark of the beast practices and I don’t value material shit and I’m locked and loaded ready to kill anyone or thing that trys [sic] to make me,, now cowboy up all you bitches,” he wrote.

Jason Alexander Has Been Known to Attend Protests & Rallies in the Past

Jason Alexander is no stranger to a rally. Last summer, he was seen at the #FreeBritney rally in California. At the time, Alexander spoke to Us Weekly about his continuous support for Spears.

“I’m here to show support for the #FreeBritney movement and Britney. This is an unfortunate situation that’s been in her life for a long time. It’s affected me and her, and that makes me part of it. I’ve been quiet for 10 years, and I feel [like] what a good time to come forward now with the movement making noise and the conservatorship hearings going on. I wanna see Britney get what she rightly deserves, and from personal conversations, she doesn’t want to be under the conservatorship obviously and it’s affecting her life still to this day in a negative way. And it’s time for it to be over.”

It’s unknown if Alexander and Spears are still in touch, though they were at the time, according to the report.

Spears has not commented on Wednesday’s rally and subsequent breach of the Capitol Building. She also has not commented on her ex attending the event.

