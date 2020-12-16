Britney Spears’ Father Speaks out Amid Conservatorship Battle: ‘I Love My Daughter’

Britney Spears’ father Jamie Spears has spoken out amid a court battle surrounding his daughter’s decision to try to block him from returning as her conservator.

As previously reported by Heavy, Jamie Spears, who has been in control of his daughter’s personal life and her estate since 2008, took a break from his role as conservator after falling ill in 2018. Now that he is feeling better, he is ready to return to his role.

“I love my daughter and I miss her very much. When a family member needs special care and protection, families need to step up, as I have done for the last 12-plus years, to safeguard, protect and continue to love Britney unconditionally. I have and will continue to provide unwavering love and fierce protection against those with self-serving interests and those who seek to harm her or my family,” Jamie Spears told CNN on Tuesday, December 15.

Jamie Spears’ Attorney Believes His Daughter’s Attorney Is the Reason They no Longer Speak

In court proceedings that took place in November, Spears’ attorney Samuel D. Ingham III told Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny that his client hadn’t spoken to her father in a very long time. According to the Associated Press, Ingham also told Judge Penny that his client was “afraid” of her dad and that she “will not perform again if her father is in charge of her career.”

In speaking with CNN, Jamie Spears said that he and his daughter haven’t spoken since August. Meanwhile, Jamie Spears’ lawyer believes that it’s actually Britney Spears’ lawyer who is causing the divide.

“Jamie’s relationship with Britney is not that different than your average father-daughter relationship insofar as there has always been a mutual love and respect for each other. Until Britney’s court-appointed attorney Sam Ingham abruptly instructed Jamie not to contact Britney a few months ago, Jamie and Britney had spoken often and regularly throughout the entire conservatorship. In fact, they had spoken just the day before and had had a pleasant and collaborative conversation,” attorney Vivian Lee Thoreen said in court last month.

Spears’ Care Manager Jodi Montgomery Is Serving the Conservatorship Role but the Case Will Return to Court in February

Britney Spears’ care manager Jodi Montgomery was previously appointed to take the place of Jamie Spears during his recovery, according to TMZ. The arrangement, which was meant to be temporary, has worked out well for the “Matches” singer, so much so, that she has requested to keep Montgomery as conservator moving forward.

The court battle is ongoing as Montgomery has been named conservator through February 1, 2021. However, proceedings will continue on Wednesday, December 16, as Jamie Spears “handling of Britney’s assets” is set to be reviewed, according to CNN. If the court finds that Jamie Spears has mishandled anything that was his responsibility over the years, it could be a huge win for Britney Spears.

Britney Spears has not appeared in court thus far but she has said that she is willing to take her dad on and take a stand for herself, according to TMZ. Britney Spears turned 39 on December 2.

