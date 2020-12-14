Free Britney Petition Continues to Gain Signatures

Britney Spears fans have joined together as part of the “Free Britney” movement and a petition demanding the pop star become independent from her conservatorship has garnered more than 100,000 signatures thus far.

Spears, 39, has been under a conservatorship since 2008. At that time, she had been struggling with her mental health, which caused the need for someone to step in and keep her affairs in order, according to The New York Times. Her father, Jamie Spears, became that person. As Spears got older and her life seemed to settle down a bit, fans often wondered why she wasn’t allowed to have control over her life. This is how the Free Britney movement was born.

Over the past several months, Spears’ lawyer has made it clear that his client no longer wants her father in control of her life. Her father has been fighting back. The Free Britney movement is still very much alive as this legal battle rages on.

Here’s what you need to know:

Spears Fans Hope That She Can Be ‘Freed’ From the Control of Her Father & Those Around Her Who Have Been Capitalizing on Her Wealth

The Change.org petition asks the judge overseeing Spears’ case to grant her “freedom” from the people in her life — namely her father — who are controlling her every move.

“The goal of this petition is to get that C-ship investigated for abuse and ultimately terminated so Britney can finally be free and live her best life. Her father doesn’t allow her to drive, all of her calls & messages are monitored, she’s not allowed to vote, hang with anyone or spend her money without permission. And if she breaks a ‘rule’ he threatens to have her kids taken away,” Kody A., the person who created the petition wrote as part of its description.

On November 10, Spears’ case went before Judge Brenda Penny. Spears’ attorney made a motion to remove Jamie Spears as conservator of his client’s estate, according to the Associated Press. The attorney told the judge that not only was his client “afraid” of her dad, but that the two hadn’t spoken in a very long time. Spears’ case is set to be back in court in February.

“She deserves to live and not be told what to do, when to do it & how to do it. She can control her own life. Her team has kept her quiet for years and it’s now time for Britney to speak! She’s been held against her will and kept quiet for too long. At this point it’s no longer about Britney the pop star it’s about Britney Jean, the person. She’s a human being not a show pony,” Kody A. also wrote.

The petition had 110,959 signatures as of Monday, December 14, at 9 a.m. Eastern. To sign the petition, simply click here and fill out your information on Change.org. The petition’s creator has set a goal of 150,000 signatures.

Some Spears Fans Believe That Her Instagram Posts Tell a Story

While Spears hasn’t been too forthcoming with information surrounding her conservatorship, many of her fans feel strongly about her well-being and have gotten a sense that she’s truly unhappy.

Aside from her request to remove her father as her conservator, Spears’ Instagram posts have also suggested that she’s in some kind of trouble — at least, that’s the case if you ask her fans. For example, the comments section on each post often fills with questions about whether or not she’s “okay.” Some people ask her to wear a certain color in her next post if she “needs help.”

Spears has returned to the platform to answer questions from fans, ignoring the obvious ones about her health and well-being. Sometimes, she will wear the color that was requested of her. To some, this is entirely coincidental. To others, this is a cry for help.

A simple scroll through her Instagram posts and social media users will see several comments that read “Free Britney.” Those who believe in the movement have consistently shown their support, hoping that the “Matches” singer sees the messages and knows that she has her fans behind her during this trying time in her life.

