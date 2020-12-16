Britney Spears Shocks Fans With Haircut

Britney Spears cut her signature long blond hair into a lob of sorts. Her new style keeps her hair falling just at her shoulders. The “Matches” singer shared a photo of her new hairdo on Instagram on Wednesday afternoon.

“Cut my hair,” Spears captioned the photo. She pouted her lips as she glared into the camera, her eyes encircled with thick black eyeliner. “You know what they say … out with the old … in with the new,” she added.

Spears’ hair looked rather disheveled, especially her bangs. She looked as though she just woke up from a nap rather than returning from a trip to the hair salon (though she may have had someone come to her house to cut her hair). She snapped the close-up while wearing a white floral top and standing against a bright pink background. You can see the photo below.

The reaction to Spears’ new haircut was fairly mixed, with some fans commenting that she looked great and others asking questions about the stylist and asking if Spears was okay.

Spears can certainly rock shorter hair — and she has done so several times in the past — however, she usually has her hair styled in a way that is flattering to her face, such as in the photo above. Her most recent Instagram share was shocking, less because of the short hair, but more, perhaps, because of the unkempt appearance of the singer herself.

Spears seems to like her shorter hair, as does her boyfriend, Sam Asghari.

“I love it,” he wrote in the comments section, adding four red heart emoji.

Here’s what you need to know:

Spears Shared 2 Additional Photos Showing off Her New Haircut

Spears went outside to take a couple of additional photos to share with her fans. Her shorter hair looked a bit more styled in these subsequent snaps. She wore the same shirt in all three photos that she uploaded today, and kept the same blank expression on her face for each frame.

The second and third photos were much better received amongst fans.

“Omg so much better !!!!! You look amazing,” wrote one social media user.

“Beautiful queen. Nice hairdo,” added another.

Several fans filled the comments section with red hearts and the fire emoji.

Spears didn’t add much by way of captions on her subsequent photo posts. In the first (above), she added a star emoji bookended with the emoji of a pair of lips. In the second photo, which you can see here, she simply added the red rose emoji — one of her go-tos.

Spears Has Been Known to Switch up Her Hairstyle From Time to Time

This certainly isn’t the first time that Spears has changed her appearance by altering her hairstyle. Over the years, Spears has tried just about everything from mermaid hair to shaving her head.

Spears has worn her hair long and blond, which is how she is most recognized, but she has also gone brunette. Spears has often worn extensions as well, making it a bit easier to transition her hair length and style.

Lately, Spears has kept her hair longer, recently adding in bangs. She opened up about them in a lengthy Instagram caption back in May. One of the reasons Spears seems to like bangs? They make you look “waaaaay younger.”

“I know I need bangs!!!!! Who would have thought bangs could make you look waaaaay younger?!?! I stopped having bangs in the 3rd grade and I remember like it was yesterday …. it was such a big deal to expose my forehead …. only pretty people in the south could do that and I never felt pretty enough to pull it off. All the beauty pageant girls did it but I never felt beauty pageants were my thing … I had bad teeth and felt like an ugly duckling. I met with a modeling agency but I wasn’t pretty enough so I went home and said, ‘maybe I can be like the older girls and show my forehead’ !!!! I did and it looked sooooo bad but I thought I was gorgeous !!!! I think I knew it didn’t look good but I did it because I thought it made me cool …. and I’ve pretty much had it like that ever since !!!! People choose different ways to protect themselves …. when I pull my bangs in front of my head I feel like I’m protected … almost like I’m in 3rd grade again!!!”

READ NEXT: Britney Spears Conservatorship: Updates & Timeline