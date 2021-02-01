Britney Spears Claps Back Against Instagram Haters

Britney Spears took to Instagram to address some of the haters who have been commenting on her dance videos.

On Monday afternoon, the songstress posted two photos, one in full color and one with a more muted filter. While the photos may look strikingly similar to other shots Spears has shared over the past year or so, it was her caption that was more interesting.

Spears has received a lot of backlash, including negative comments about her makeup, when she posts on social media. It appears as though she’s noticing, and she didn’t hesitate to speak up about said comments, making sure that her 27.3 million followers know that she is just “doing this for fun.”

“I’m trying to learn how to use technology in this technology driven generation …. but to be totally honest with you I can’t stand it!!! So … if my posts aren’t perfect … I’m doing this for fun !!!! If you think I should look like I’m on a magazine cover when I dance …. sorry ain’t happening,” Spears wrote.

Here’s what you need to know:

Britney Spears’ Mental Health Was Questioned After She Looked ‘Disheveled’ in a Video She Posted Last Winter

In January 2020, Spears posted a video of herself in a snakeskin bikini. According to The Blast, her post sparked concern amongst social media users.

“One fan caused a firestorm when they responded, ‘Brit are you ok? You just worry me nowadays.’ Several fans responded by expressing their own concerns. ‘You can see it in her eyes, with every post. There’s a lot going on in her head there,’ a follower commented. ‘She has lost it for sure. She doesn’t look good. She looks disheveled,’ stated another. ‘I’m sorry but she looks strung out again. Just saying,’ a third fan wrote,” The Blast reported.

Many of Spears’ subsequent posts have received similar comments. While there are definitely fans that post positivity and love everything the “Womanizer” singer shares, Spears gets quite a bit of hate on Instagram on a regular basis.

This Isn’t the First Time That Britney Spears Has Spoken out About the Comments She Receives on Social Media

Back in December 2019, Spears took to an Instagram caption to address the negativity that she’d been experiencing. At the time, Spears had been posting to Instagram fairly frequently, but she was receiving a lot of hateful, mean comments on her posts.

She couldn’t help but address this with her fans, and told people that they could just unfollow someone if they don’t like them.

“Happy holidays friends! I love sharing with you all … but it’s been hard to keep wanting to share because people say the meanest things! If you don’t like a post … just keep it to yourself and unfollow that person! There’s no reason to ever go out of your way to make mean comments and bully people. Stay happy and nice this holiday season y’all and God Bless!” Spears wrote at the time.

Spears’ boyfriend Sam Asghari commented on the post, showing his support for the pop star.

“It’s so easy to cyber attack and hide behind their phones and write mean comments, but when they run into you in real life, all of the sudden they act like they have been such a huge fan and want a picture,” Asghari wrote, adding #haterplease at the end.

READ NEXT: Is This Why Britney Spears Doesn’t Spend a lot of Time With Her Boys?