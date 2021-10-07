PHOTOS: Britney Spears’ Sons Unrecognizable & Nearly Grown Up

Britney Spears’ sons, Sean Preston and Jayden, are barely recognizable in recent pics posted to Eddie Morales’ Instagram.

Spears shares the boys, who are 16 and 15 respectively, with ex-husband Kevin Federline.

Morales, a friend of Federline, commented on the photo: “During times of grief knowing u have #family really feels worth living .. talk about seeing my nephews when they were pods smaller then [sic] my hands now look at #life how beautiful gods work is … love you bro @federlineforreal. … NOW THE WORLD WILL SEE HOW MUCH OF A GREAT #DAD HE HAS BEEN!”

The last time that Spears posted a photo of her sons was in March.

She captioned the photo:

It’s so crazy how time flies… My boys are so big now !!!! I know … I know … it’s very hard for any mama especially a mama with boys seeing them grow up so fast !!!! Talk about enough to make you go to your knees … GEEZ !!!! I’m extremely lucky because my two babies are such gentleman and so kind that I must have done something right !!!! I haven’t posted pictures of them for some time cause they’re at the age where they want to express their own identities and I totally get it …. But I went out of my way to make this cool edit and guess what …. They’re finally letting me post it !!! Now I don’t feel left out anymore. and I’m gonna go celebrate …. Oh shit I guess cool moms don’t do that … Ok I’ll just read a book instead !!!!

Here’s what you need to know:

Spears & Federline’s Custody Arrangement Changed in 2019

In 2019, Spears and Federline altered their custody agreement.

According to Us Weekly, the updated agreement stated that Federline would get custody of the boys 70% of the time, while Spears would take the children 30% of the time.

Previously, according to TMZ, in the previous agreement “… they each had 50-50 custody.”

The outlet added, “It’s been that way ever since Britney stabilized following her mental health struggles that began in 2007.”

Britney Spears: ‘I Have to Ask Their Permission to Post Them Because They Are Extremely Independent’

On September 21, Spears posted a birthday post for her sons on Instagram.

She wrote, “My boys’ birthdays were last week … and unfortunately they are growing up and want to do their own things… I have to ask their permission to post them because they are extremely independent little men.”

She added, “It makes me crazy because they are so tall and geez they are still growing.”

Towards the end of September, Spears announced her engagement to longtime boyfriend, Sam Asghari, according to the New York Times.

In a statement to the outlet, Brandon Cohen, Asghari’s talent manager, shared, “The couple made their longstanding relationship official today and are deeply touched by the support, dedication and love expressed to them.”

Spears posted the engagement ring on Instagram, writing, “I can’t f**king believe it 💍💍💍💍💍💍❣️!!!!!!