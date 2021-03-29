Britney Spears Dazzles in Black Lace Overlay for ‘Just a Touch of Red’

Britney Spears took to Instagram on Monday, March 29, to share a new photo, and the two filters that she added to it. The photo set was apparently part of Spears’ latest project called “Just a Touch of Red.”

In the photo, Spears wore a black lace overlay and a turquoise bra. She added a pair of black shorts to the ensemble, though they weren’t visible in the snap. The photo was actually taken earlier this month as part of another at-home photoshoot that Spears did. She previously shared other pics and even a video of herself in the same outfit just last week.

Spears wore dark eye makeup and her long hair was rather unkempt, which is par for the course at this point. You can see the photo below.

“RED,” Spears wrote as part of the photo’s caption, adding three emoji; the red lips, a red rose, and the red lipstick. The “Womanizer” singer also used the opportunity to let her fans know that she would be starting a new project soon… “Pink.”

“PS … the project PINK will be revealed next week,” she wrote, adding a pink flower emoji. She was also sure to let her fans know that the last photo in the set was the “original” — meaning it did not have a filter applied.

Here’s what you need to know:

Spears Started ‘Just a Touch of Red’ in Late September 2020

Spears announced her Instagram project called “Just a Touch of Red” in late September 2020. In the photos that are labeled “Red,” Spears doesn’t necessarily wear or hold anything that is red in color. Each photo caption has the word “red” in it, but Spears offers no further explanation.

However, last week, Spears uploaded several photos of red things, including a red refrigerator, a pair of red lips with red-painted nails, and a kitten on a red background as part of her project.

She also uploaded a photo of herself wearing the same black lace overlay outfit, but added in a pair of red mittens.

“This is my next project ‘Just a Touch of Red’ …. get it …. RED ROSE??? Ps way more of RED to COME … my hair will get a little wilder and my body a little sweatier !!! Pss I’m reposting this video because it’s more clear …. and it’s an extended version !!! Pssss for every 20 pictures I post in this top ….. know that I have at least 100 other pictures in the same top so forgive me with the first 20 !!!!! You know you’ve done it too ….. I hope you all are doing well,” Spears captioned an Instagram post back on September 29, announcing “Red.”

She has posted several photos as part of the project, but it appears as though she’s moving on to “Pink” seven months later.

Spears Discussed Project Rose Back on Her Instagram Story Back in September 2020

Britney Spears talks about “Project Rose” in a new story on her Instagram. pic.twitter.com/4ZJdwnMQ1w — Britney Fan 🌹 (@BritneyHiatus) September 8, 2020

Spears’ Instagram projects don’t have much rhyme or reason, and she hasn’t really explained too much about them. In early September 2020, she took to her Instagram Story to share the reason that she’d been posting several repeat photos with different filters and what not.

Spears told her fans that she was doing so for a project. At the time, it was for “Project Rose.”

“A lot of people have been saying that a lot of my posts are not new, but they’re old, but just to let you guys know, none of my pictures or posts are more than a month old. Yes, I know, I did wear the same top 17 times, but it’s for a project, Project Rose. And you’ll be seeing way more of Project Rose in the future,” she said.

Again, Spears did not hold any roses or pose in front of roses for the shots that she included as part of this Instagram project. No word on what Spears will be doing for “Project Pink,” but fans can probably expect more photos in the same outfit with different filters week over week.

READ NEXT: Britney Spears Plays With Kinetic Sand in Strange Video