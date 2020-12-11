Is Britney Spears Putting Herself on Blast?

It’s no secret that Britney Spears posts several photos of herself wearing the same outfits multiple times on her Instagram account. Sometimes she will drop a few snaps in a row and other times she will randomly post a photo that she took a few weeks ago. Her fans have picked up on this trend and, in her most recent post, Spears called herself out before giving her fans a chance to react.

On Thursday evening, Spears uploaded a selfie that appears to be from late October, early November. Spears posted a similar shot, wearing the same shirt and posing a similar way on November 2. When she decided to share the new pic, which looked like a near-carbon-copy of the one from a few weeks ago, Spears let everyone know exactly what was different; her eyes.

Here’s what you need to know:

Britney Called Herself out, Acknowledging That Her Photo Was Taken at an Earlier Date

Spears didn’t even wait for the comments to roll in on her latest post. Instead, she took to the photo’s caption and wrote that the pic was from the “same shoot,” taken at the “same angle,” of the “same person,” wearing the “same shirt.” If you were to compare the two photos, Spears says that her eyes are what’s different. She added the eyes emoji and some exclamation points to her caption to drive it home.

Her fans still commented about the “repeat” shot, different eyes or not.

“We love this photo now just as much as we have loved it every time it’s been posted,” wrote one social media user.

You can see Spears’ first shot in the red and black top below. It was part of a photo set in which she shared another picture of herself wearing a different outfit. She’s outside in the first photo and inside in the second, and wearing a choker while slightly pouting her lips in both shots.

Britney Previously Responded to Comments About Recycling Her Photos

Spears doesn’t seem to care too much about repeating looks on her Instagram feed. Sometimes she just finds pictures in her phone that she wants to share with her fans, even if they are similar to ones she has previously posted.

Back in September, the “Womanizer” singer took to an Instagram caption to try to explain why she posts similar photos. The bottom line? It’s a girl thing… and they are “completely different” pictures.

“Another sneak peek of ‘Just a Touch of Rose’ ……. and to the peeps who think I’m posting the same pics …… well you know us girls …… it’s the same top and same hair but if you look at the details it’s a completely different picture !!!!! Psss first pic is the original ….. no retouches !!!!!!” she captioned the photo set. In those particular shots, Spears tried out a few different filters.

While some fans were simply happy to see another picture of the pop star, others weren’t impressed with the uploads.

“No, no. It’s [definitely] the same picture,” an Instagram user commented.

READ NEXT: Britney Spears Twirls in Tiny Shorts in Her Makeshift Living Room Dance Studio