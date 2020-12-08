How to Watch ‘Britney & Kevin: Chaotic’ Online

Britney Spears and Kevin Federline’s reality show is not available on any major streaming platform. Fans of the Britney & Kevin: Chaotic can purchase the DVD collection on Amazon or they can try to find episodes fans have uploaded to YouTube.

The show aired back in 2005, and gave fans an up-close-and-personal look into the love lives of one of the biggest entertainers in the world and her backup dancer beau. In just five episodes, Spears and Federline shared their falling in love story — and what would have been their happily ever after; the couple split in 2006.

The show, which originally aired on UPN, also featured footage from the couple’s engagement and subsequent surprise wedding.

Here’s what you need to know:

‘Britney & Kevin: Chaotic’ Is More of a Collector’s Item

MTV announced the reality show back in April 2005. At the time, it was pegged as a “documentation of love” by Federline himself.

“From the day that Kevin and I met, there have been constant rumors and inaccurate speculation about our lives together. I feel that last year, the tabloids ran my life, and I am really excited about showing my fans what really happened, rather than all the stories, which have been misconstrued by journalists in the past. As I mentioned before, I am now going to be expressing my personal life through art,” Spears said in a statement at the time, according to MTV.

Unfortunately, for Spears fans, the series is not in any kind of high demand and it’s not available to stream online — not even for free. If you are curious about Chaotic, however, you can try to find the full episodes on YouTube; the episodes were previously uploaded by fans.

These days, getting your hand on a brand new hard copy of Chaotic isn’t easy. The 5-episodes are available on DVD, but the price is fairly high — upwards of $135 on Amazon. Used copies are available and much more affordable on both Amazon and eBay.

The DVD includes one disc of the five episodes of the show and a bonus CD with three songs — “Chaotic,” “Someday (I Will Understand),” and “Mona Lisa.”

‘Britney & Kevin: Chaotic’ Was Referred to as ‘Career Suicide’ for Spears

Many fans of Britney Spears absolutely loved Chaotic, mainly because of the candid nature of the footage. Much of the unscripted series was home video that was taken by Spears and Federline themselves, providing the world with some of the most intimate content from their lives.

From its release, Chaotic has received a bad rap. Not only has it racked up some pretty awful reviews, including 2.5 stars on IMDb, but the critics had an absolute field day upon its release.

“The truth is not only that she’s vapid, but that she’s self-obsessed to a dangerous degree. Considering the sheer number of celebrity-based reality shows that have popped up since The Osbournes, I had assumed that no new heights of narcissistic exhibitionism could be reached. But oh how wrong I was. This show makes Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee’s home video look coy,” Josh Wolk of Entertainment Weekly wrote at the time. He also called the series “career suicide by videocam.”

