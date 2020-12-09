Britney Spears Takes a Stand Against Performing

Britney Spears has not performed since her “Piece of Me” tour in 2018. Last year, the pop princess announced that she would be taking a hiatus from performing, telling her fans that she needed to take a break for personal reasons.

At the time, Spears had just wrapped four months of touring North America and Europe. This marked her first tour since 2011 (she did a few shows in Asia in 2017), as she had a residency in Las Vegas from 2013 through 2017.

Fans are hopeful that Britney will take the stage again but there haven’t been any public plans made for 2021 or beyond. The last time Britney performed was on October 21, 2018.

Here’s what you need to know:

Britney First Said She Was Taking a Break in Order to Spend More Time With Her Family In 2018, Britney had just announced that she inked a deal with the Park MGM. “Domination” was set to kick off on February 13, 2019, with Spears tapped to perform several shows over the course of the year. According to Entertainment Tonight , Britney was set to make about $500,000 per night.

Before “Domination” got off the ground, Britney canceled her agreement with Park MGM. Her father, Jamie Spears , had recently had a major health scare and nearly died, causing Britney to want to spend more time at home. She took to Instagram to fill her fans in on what was going on and why she decided to step away from the spotlight.

“I don’t even know where to start with this, because this is so tough for me to say. I will not be performing my new show Domination. I’ve been looking forward to this show and seeing all of you this year, so doing this breaks my heart. However, it’s important to always put your family first… and that’s the decision I had to make. A couple of months ago, my father was hospitalized and almost died. We’re all so grateful that he came out of it alive, but he still has a long road ahead of him. I had to make the difficult decision to put my full focus and energy on my family at this time. I hope you all can understand. More information on ticket refunds is available on britneyspears.com. I appreciate your prayers and support for my family during this time. Thank you, and love you all… always,” she captioned a throwback Instagram photo of her with her parents. Her Manager Larry Rudolph Said Britney May Never Perform Again but Things Could Change Depending on Her Conservatorship Fans have been hoping that Britney will return to the stage but, so far, she hasn’t made any moves to do so. Last year, her manager, Larry Rudolph, came forward and said that Britney may “never” perform again. “As the person who guides her career — based on the information I and all of the professionals who work with her are being told on a need-to-know basis — from what I have gathered it’s clear to me she should not be going back to do this Vegas residency, not in the near future and possibly never again,” he told TMZ in May 2019.

In recent developments, an attorney for Britney who has been involved in her conservatorship case , revealed that his client wouldn’t perform again if her father was her conservator.

Britney’s dad was appointed the role in 2008, but stepped away in 2019, because of his aforementioned health issues. Now that he’s feeling better, he wants to return to the role — something that Britney, 39, has been fighting for several months now.

In a court hearing last month, Britney’s attorney made the bold claim.

“My client has informed me that she is afraid of her father. She will not perform again if her father is in charge of her career,” attorney Samuel D. Ingham III told Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny, according to the Associated Press

The case is set to head back to court in early 2021. The outcome of the case could decide whether or not Britney performs again.

“I don’t want her to work again ’till she’s ready, physically, mentally and passionately. If that time never comes again it will never come again. I have no desire or ability to make her work again. I am only here for her when she wants to work. And, if she ever does want to work again, I’m here to tell her if it’s a good idea or a bad idea,” Rudolph told TMZ.