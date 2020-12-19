Britney Spears Spins in Fast Forward in Latest Dance Videos

Britney Spears posted two new dance videos to Instagram on Friday, December 18. The pop star recorded herself dancing in front of her Christmas tree and shared the videos with her fans.

The videos were par for the course for Spears, who has been known to post videos of herself dancing in her living room. Her latest videos were a bit blurry due to her broken camera and were both seemingly edited to be sped up before being uploaded to the social media platform.

Here’s what you need to know:

Spears Said Her Name ‘Should Be Tinkerbell’ Because She Spins so Much

In the first video, Spears was seen in a pair of black gym shorts and a matching sports bra, as she danced barefoot. She did a number of spins, coupled with some body twists, for the routine. She sped up the video before posting, making her movements quick and the music in the background distorted. The song Spears chose for her latest dance romps is “Somebody That I Used to Know,” though it’s unclear — due to the audio being sped up as well — which artist’s recording of the track she chose.

In the caption of the first upload, Spears asked her followers if she was more like Tinkerbell or if she was more like a fish.

“With how much spinning I do ….. my name should be Tinkerbell !!!!! And guess what ??? Yesterday I found the perfect set of wings !!!! I also learned that another definition of ‘spinner’ is a lure …… designed to revolve and SPIN when drawn through the water !!!! I mean …. does that make me a fish ???? There are two takes in this … which one is your favorite?” Spears’ caption read.

Fans took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the video.

“So you’re a fairy mermaid!” one Instagram user wrote.

“You are enough and worthy of love and happiness. Dancing queen,” added another.

Spears Showed off Her Short Hair in the Second Post

In Spears’ second post, she asked fans about her new haircut. Just as she did in the first video, Spears posted two different “takes” in the clip and asked her fans to choose which one they liked best.

Spears danced wearing the same black outfit, this time grabbing her hair and making it a part of the routine. She did a lot of spinning, but also incorporated some hip shaking. She was also very expressive with her hands.

The second mashup featured the same song and was also sped up.

As a follow-up to her dance videos, Spears uploaded a close-up image of a human eye with a fly resting near its iris. The eye was surrounded with yellow, blue, and green eyeshadow. Spears tagged college artist and filmmaker Mat Maitland in the photo.

In the caption, she noted that her phone camera was broken — something she told her fans earlier in the week when she uploaded a blurry video.

“PS as you can see from my videos today …. I still need to get my phone fixed,” she captioned the artistic shot.

