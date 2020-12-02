Highly Anticipated Britney Spears Single ‘Swimming in the Stars’ Digital Release Coming Soon

Britney Spears has not recorded new music in a few years, but fans have recently been treated to some exciting news. Spears has decided to release the song “Swimming in the Stars,” a track that didn’t make the cut for her 2016 hit album, Glory.

The single was announced on November 11, in honor of Singles Day, according to Spears’ website. In a collaboration of sorts, Urban Outfitters made the track available on a 12-inch vinyl which fans could purchase online or in store for $16.98. The hot-ticket item is currently listed as “backordered” and orders are set to ship on January 15. So, how can you listen to “Swimming in the Stars” or get your very own copy without buying the vinyl?

Here’s what you need to know:

‘Swimming in the Stars’ Is Set to Be Released for Digital Download & on Streaming Platforms but a Date Has not yet Been Announced

Britney Spears – Swimming In The Stars (Teaser)

Spears has posted snippets of the song on her official YouTube page, but fans cannot download the full song on any digital streaming service just yet.

According to Spears’ official website, the track was slated to be made available for digital download and on streaming services “two weeks” after its release through Urban Outfitters. However, it has now been three weeks and the single has yet to drop. Some are now wondering if the digital version of the song will be released two weeks after the January 15 ship date listed on Urban Outfitters.

“Swimming in the Stars” was written by Matthew Koma, Dan Book, and Alexei Misoul, according to ASCAP. In an interview with PopCrush, Koma talked about working with Spears and had nothing but wonderful things to say about her.

“She’s extremely talented. It’s funny getting to work with her sometimes, you know, because you just think about the history and how much of pop music is influenced today by things she’s done and invented,” he told the outlet. “[She’s] super, beyond pro. Beyond sweet. Comes in. Nails it. Knows the tunes. With her, it’s been a very different thing, case by case. There are songs where she has a lot of input, as far as ‘I wanna go for this vibe and this is what I’m listening to, and this is what I’m into and this is what I want to execute,’ and there are other times where she’s like ‘This song speaks to me. I learned it and I wanna kill it.’ And she does. She’s been wonderful.”

‘Mood Ring’ Was Released on May 29, 2020

Britney Spears – Mood Ring (Official Video) (End Of The Age)

“Swimming in the Stars” is the second pre-recorded track that Spears has decided to release this year. Back in May, Spears released “Mood Ring,” a track that was previously only made available as a bonus track for the Japanese edition of the album “Glory.”

Spears teased the release on her Instagram story just before its release. She then posted a “new” album cover to Instagram, making the track official.

“Repurposed this since we didn’t use it,” Spears wrote, referring to the new photo. “You folks wanted a new album cover ….. ta da there you go!!!!! What was requested next is out now. I hope you turn #MoodRing up sooooooo loud!!!!” read her caption, which was filled with emoji.

With 3.1 million likes on the post, it’s no surprise that “Mood Ring” shot up the charts. About a month later, Spears released a set of remixes, which also proved popular.

