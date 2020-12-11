Britney Spears Twirls in Tiny Shorts in Makeshift Living Room Dance Studio

Britney Spears posted two updates to Instagram on Thursday evening, marking her first social media posts in a week. The starlet recently celebrated her 39th birthday (on December 2).

In Britney’s first post, she returned to her makeshift dance studio and gave her fans a glimpse of her latest dance routine. Britney has a small area set up in her living room where she often takes videos and photos of herself. Often, her living room furniture can be seen behind her as she dances to whatever song she’s feeling at any given moment.

In her latest video, Britney could be seen spinning and twirling to Toni Braxton’s “You’re Making Me High.”

Her second Instagram update was more subdued, featuring an innocent-looking Britney staring into the camera for a still shot, likely taken several weeks ago.

Britney Worked up a Sweat in the Dance Video She Shared & Proved She’s a Toni Braxton Fan

Britney loves listening to 90s music, so it’s no surprise that she chose a song from 1996 to dance to in her latest home video. The pop star went barefoot as she spun around, dancing to a song that first came out when she was 15-years-old, as she mentioned in the post’s caption.

In typical dancing-Britney fashion, the pop star wore a pair of maybe-pajama shorts, that featured a multi-colored striped pattern. She teamed the tiny bottoms with a white, short-sleeved crop top, showing off her toned mid-section. She had been dancing up a storm, as evidenced by the visible sweat on her lower back.

In the caption of the photo, Britney tagged R&B singer Toni Braxton.

“Toni Braxton never gets old!!!!! I saw her at an award show a few years ago and geez she looks even younger now,” Britney wrote, adding a few emoji.

Fans seem to hang on to each one of these videos since Britney has been on a two-plus-year hiatus from performing. As previously reported by Heavy, Britney took a break from the stage in 2019. She has been known to share home videos of herself dancing, which has always been a passion of hers.

Britney’s Second Update Was Taken Earlier This Year

In her second Instagram post of the evening, Britney decided to show her fans and followers another photo from a “shoot” that she did earlier in the year. A scroll through Britney’s Instagram posts don’t seem to show exactly when she may have taken this photo; there’s no evidence of a red and black plaid top over the past couple of months. However, judging by Britney’s hairstyle, makeup, and the black choker around her neck, she likely took the photo some time in October.

Britney’s post was met with more than 65,000 likes in the first hour that it went live. Fans took to the comments section to shower Brit with love.

“The beautiful eyes,” wrote one Instagram user.

“We love you, Britney,” added another.

Meanwhile, several Instagram users flooded the post with multiple heart emoji.

