Britney Spears Wears Tube Socks for Waterfall Hike, Walks on Pipelines

Britney Spears went on a “waterfall hike” and shared a photo of her adventure with her 27 million Instagram followers on Wednesday afternoon.

In the snap, Spears posed with her hands on her hips, balancing on a large pipe that appeared to rest at least a foot off of the ground. She was wearing a pair of tube socks and sneakers, likely to help keep her feet supported and protected during the hike. She also sported a pair of white shorts with what looks like a white cardigan tied around her waist, and a black, short-sleeved crop top, baring her noteworthy abs. She kept her hair in a ponytail/bun, while her face was covered up with a pair of sunglasses and a mask.

“Yes …. that’s me doing my waterfall hike walking on pipelines !!!!!!! PS …. don’t try this at home folks,” Spears captioned the photo, which can be seen below.

For those unfamiliar, a waterfall hike is a term used when a hiking path takes the hiker past or around a waterfall. The views tend to be amazing and usually aren’t accessible by vehicle. Although Spears did not share when or where the photo was taken, it can be assumed that she did the hike during her recent trip to Hawaii. While many people think of Hawaii as having dense landscapes filled with lush greenery, there are certainly more arid-like areas.

Spears Stays Active & Is Known to Go on Hikes With Her Boyfriend Sam Asghari

Britney Spears stays active, according to her Instagram account. Whether she’s working out at the gym, dancing in her living room, or going on hikes with her boyfriend, she seems to always be moving.

“Two weeks ago I went on a hike …. I picked three different kinds of sage and met six white butterflies !!!! I believe seeing that many butterflies at once is a sign of experiencing Nirvana …. it was pretty cool,” Spears captioned an Instagram photo of a lush green landscape that she posted in March 2020.

Spears and Asghari, who is a personal trainer and a fitness aficionado, would hike frequently before the coronavirus lockdowns. Now that some restrictions have been lifted, Spears has been able to get back outside and enjoy nature while getting in some exercise.

Spears Is a fan of ‘High Socks’ but That May not Always Have Been the Case

This isn’t the first time that Spears stepped out wearing thick tube socks. Back in May, she filmed a video with Asghari in which she danced in a turquoise bikini. As she backed away from the camera, her thick socks could be seen. Spears even made mention of the foot coverings in the post’s caption.

“I know ….. high socks. I’m a nerd when I’m having the most fun,” she wrote, in part. You can watch the video above.

Interestingly, Spears did an interview with Lucky Magazine nearly a decade ago in which she said that she “hates socks,” this according to the Huffington Post.

“I never wear socks. I hate socks,” she said.

