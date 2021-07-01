Will Britney Spears Speak Before Congress Following Matt Gaetz’s Invitation?

Britney Spears has been invited to tell her story in front of Congress. On July 1, 2021, a letter signed by republicans Matt Gaetz (FL), Andy Biggs (AZ), Marjorie Taylor Greene (GA), and Burgess Owens (UT) was sent to Spears in hopes of giving her a platform to speak out further about the mistreatment that she says she has undergone over the past several years.

On June 23, 2021, Spears spoke in open court during a hearing for her conservatorship, which she has been under since 2008. Spears, who called into the court for the hearing, told Los Angeles Supreme Court Judge Brenda Penny that she has been abused under her conservatorship, and that she wishes she could sue her family, according to TMZ.

Spears also said that her father, Jamie Spears, should “be in jail.” “Ma’am, my dad and anyone involved in the conservatorship and my management who played two roles and punishing me when I said, ‘no.’ Ma’am, they should be in jail,” she said, according to the full transcript of the statement, provided by CNN.

Ultimately, Spears said that she wants to end her conservatorship altogether, which she didn’t know that she could do, according to her statement. Her lawyer has yet to file a petition with a formal request to end the conservatorship.

By appearing in front of Congress and giving a testimony, it’s possible that charges against Jamie Spears — and other responsible for any harm done to the pop star — could be filed.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Letter Sent by Gaetz & the Other Republicans Informs Britney Spears That Congress Is ‘Ready to Listen’ if She Chooses to Speak out

Gaetz shared the letter that was sent to Spears on his website on July 1, 2021. You can read the full letter below.

“You have been mistreated by America’s legal system. We want to help. The United States Congress should hear your story and be inspired to bipartisan action. What happened to you should never happen to any other American. Congress can make things better and you can inform our policy decisions. If you will speak to Congress, we are ready to listen. We have been following your conservatorship battle with deep concern. We could see the struggle and torment you were enduring. We could see the obvious financial, emotional and psychological abuse at the hands of your conservators. The federal courthouse door was closed to you and to too many Americans. Your story is so powerful, and the admiration of your achievements so great, you (and perhaps only you) can blow that door wide open, giving hope to millions. Your life, liberty, and happiness have been taken from you. Please take advantage of the empowerment that public congressional testimony can unlock. You owe nothing to anyone; you deserve to live a life of freedom and to choose your own path. Many others have used their fame to advance social, political, and criminal justice reform. We hope you will choose to accept our invitation to express your interest in speaking to Congress and to America for the sake of the justice you and many Americans deserve. Your life story and tremendous performing talent has continued to inspire people all over the world. We stand ready for your reply. We hope that you will express interest in sharing your story. We stand with you, Britney – whatever you decide.

Spears has not publicly responded to the letter, and it’s unclear if she would want to speak out in front of Congress against her father, her management team, and others whom she feels have mistreated her over the years.

Jamie Spears Has Filed Paperwork in Hopes That an Investigation Into His Daughter’s Claims Will Rid Him of Blame

Despite Britney speaking very clearly about how she feels that her own father has treated her, Jamie Spears went ahead and filed paperwork in an effort to launch an investigation into his daughter’s claims, according to Variety.

“Mr. Spears is concerned about the management and care of his daughter,” the paperwork reads in part.

“Based on her statements to the court, Mr. Spears is concerned that the petition to appoint Jodi Montgomery filed by Ms. Spears’ court-appointed counsel Samuel D. Ingham III does not reflect her wishes. Ms. Spears told the court on June 23 that she is opposed to being under a conservatorship and revealed her ongoing disputes with Ms. Montgomery about her medical treatment and other personal care issues,” the documentation continues.

As it currently stands, Jamie Spears is set to become the sole conservator of his daughter’s estate (finances) as Bessemer Trust, a company that served as co-conservator, is backing out, according to TMZ. The conservator overseeing Britney’s personal life is currently a woman named Jodi Montgomery, who was once Britney’s care manager.

Britney told Judge Penny that she wasn’t exactly a fan of Montgomery’s either, despite requesting to have Montgomery on as sole conservator at an earlier court hearing. This, of course, was before Britney realized that she could file to terminate the conservatorship altogether.

“I want to speak to you about at the moment my obligations, which I personally don’t think at the very moment I owe anybody anything. I have three meetings a week I have to attend no matter what. People I don’t know. I’m talking to you today because I feel like Jodi is starting to kind of take it too far with me. They have me going to therapy twice a week and a psychiatrist,” Spears told Judge Penny, according to CNN.

The next court hearing for Britney’s conservatorship case falls on July 14.

