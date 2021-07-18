WATCH: Britney Spears’ Reaction to Jamie Lynn Spears Performing Her Songs

Britney Spears has spoken out about her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, and how she really feels about her performing some of her songs.

Over the past several years, Jamie Lynn Spears has been known to perform some of her sister’s songs during concerts or appearances. What many fans didn’t realize was that Britney Spears didn’t like it — and she said such in an Instagram caption that she wrote on July 17, 2021.

“I don’t like that my sister showed up at an awards show and performed MY SONGS to remixes !!!!!” Britney Spears wrote as part of a lengthy caption in which she also called out her father, Jamie Spears for “handling what [she wears, says, does, or thinks].”

Britney Spears & Her Mother, Lynne Spears, Watched Jamie Lynn Perform 'Till The World Ends'





RDMA:"Till the world ends" Jamie Lynn Spears, Kelsea Ballerini, Haliee Steinfeld and Sofia Carson 2021-03-29T13:43:54Z

At the Radio Disney Music Awards back in 2017, Britney Spears was honored with the Icon Award, according to Entertainment Tonight. In a tribute, of sorts, Jamie Lynn Spears performed her big sister’s hit single, “‘Till the World Ends,” remixing it slightly to make it just a touch different.

Jamie Lynn Spears seemed to channel Britney Spears with her performance, wearing her blond hair long, and very similar to how Britney Spears has worn hers in the past.

Britney Spears and her mother, Lynne Spears, looked on from the audience, and appeared to be enjoying the performance. Jamie Lynn Spears was joined by Kelsea Ballerini, Sofia Carson, and Hailee Steinfeld, all of whom sang Britney Spears’ songs in honor of the star.

During Jamie Lynn Spears’ performance, Britney Spears could be seen with a big smile on her face, moving her arms and swaying to the beat. At points, however, she did appear to cringe.

“My so-called support system hurt me deeply!!!!” Britney Spears wrote on Instagram. Interestingly, Jamie Lynn Spears liked the post.

After the performance, Britney Spears did a quick interview about her thoughts. “No words,” she said. “I was so surprised, and she was so cute, and she had the little [devil] look in her eyes,” Britney Spears said.

“No words” — Britney on Jamie Lynn performing her songs (2017) pic.twitter.com/a0BlA0fW9c — Fan Account (@breatheonmiley) July 17, 2021

While several media outlets are reporting that Britney Spears must have been referring to that one performance in particular, there are plenty more out there. Jamie Lynn Spears has also performed her own remixes of her sister’s hit songs “Oops! I Did it Again” and “…Baby, One More Time” in the past. You can see a few examples in the videos below.





#JamieLynnSpears covers @BritneySpears at #CMAFest! Country artist Jamie Lynn Spears pays tribute to her older sister Britney at the CMA country music festival. Follow me on Snapchat & Periscope: JoseResendez. 2016-06-11T19:21:04Z





Jamie Lynn Spears does a little "Oops I did it again" Jamie Lynn Spears does a little "Oops I did it again" 2015-07-22T00:51:40Z

Fans Think That Britney Spears Was Calling out Jamie Lynn Spears in Another Instagram Post

Britney Spears made a virtual appearance in court on July 14, 2021, and told the judge overseeing her conservatorship case that she wants to charge her father with conservatorship abuse, according to Vanity Fair.

Following her court appearance, several of the people who were once close to her took to social media to seemingly express their support for her. Those people included her former manager, Sam Lufti, her mom, and her sister. Within hours, Britney Spears posted the following:

“There’s nothing worse than when the people closest to you who never showed up for you post things in regard to your situation whatever it may be and speak righteously for support … there’s nothing worse than that !!!! How dare the people you love the most say anything at all … did they even put a hand out to even lift me up at the TIME !!!??? How dare you make it public that NOW you CARE … did you put your hand out when I was drowning ???? Again … NO … so if you’re reading this and you know who you are … and you actually have the nerve to say anything about my situation just to save face for yourself publicly !!! If you’re gonna post something …. Please stop with the righteous approach when you’re so far from righteous it’s not even funny …. and have a good day !!!!! PS if you’re reading this today and you can relate …. I’m sorry because I know what it’s like … and I send you my love.”

While it’s not 100% clear who Britney Spears in talking about, fans lit up the comments section convinced that it was a clear message for her sister.

