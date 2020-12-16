Jamie Lynn Spears Discusses Teen Pregnancy & Split from Ex

Jamie Lynn Spears had a different path to fame and fortune than her big sister Britney. While she did have some great success on Nickelodeon’s Zoey 101, the younger Spears was forced to make some tough decisions when she found out she was pregnant at the age of 16.

At the time, Spears was dating her childhood sweetheart, Casey Aldridge.

“It was a shock for both of us, so unexpected. I was in complete and total shock and so was he,” Spears said at the time, according to KCBD.

In a recent interview with The Guardian, Spears opened up about her teen pregnancy and her split from Aldridge.

Here’s what you need to know:

Jamie Lynn Spears Took a Break From Her Career When She Found out She Was Pregnant

In 2007, Spears’ popular show, Zoey 101, came to an end. It was a pivotal point in her career, as she was faced with what to do next, but that decision ended up being made for her. As Spears recalls, she went into “survival mode” when she found out that she was going to be a teen mom.

“I’d been thinking about the next steps in my career, but right then nothing else mattered except telling my family I was pregnant. I had to step aside; it was survival mode,” she told The Guardian.

Things moved swiftly for Spears and Aldridge, who became engaged shortly after finding out that they were expecting a child together. Things didn’t work out, however, and the two ended up splitting a year later.

A few months ago, Spears opened up to Nylon about doing “the best [she] could” given her circumstances.

“So, I got me a little house. I put a big gate up around it, and I was like, ‘I’m going to stay here, raise my baby, and figure this out because this is real life. I’ve put myself in this situation, I’m not condoning it or saying it’s right, but these are the cards that I have to play.’ And I tried to do the best that I could,” she told the outlet.

Spears knew that she had to support her daughter, Maddie Briann Aldridge, born June 19, 2008, so she released a music album. One of the songs on the album is titled “Shotgun Wedding.” The lyrics represent what Spears had gone through with Aldridge at the time.

“It ain’t ’cause mama didn’t raise me right. Ain’t ’cause daddy didn’t try try try. Two bored kids on a Friday night. Got to kissing in the dark in a parking lot. Calling up family and we’re making plans. Giving me a hand-me-down wedding band. Ready or not, daddy’s gonna give his blessing. On a shotgun wedding.”

While Spears and Aldridge didn’t end up getting married, the lyrics of the song still represented her relationship with him.

Jamie Lynn Is now a Mother of 2

Spears may not have had it easy but she managed to pull through. Around the time her daughter Maddie turned 1, Spears started dating Jamie Watson. Three years later, the couple got engaged. The then-21-year-old Spears made the announcement on social media, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

A year later, Spears and Watson tied the knot. On Christmas Eve 2017, Spears took to Instagram to announce that she was pregnant with her second child.

“Sooo happy to announce that Maddie is FINALLY going to be a big sister. 2017 was filled with some of the biggest challenges of my life, as well as some of the biggest blessings, so I made a choice to lay low this year to focus on truly becoming my best self as a person and as an artist,” Spears wrote in part.

Ivey Joan Watson was born in 2018.

As far as her career goes, Spears landed a recurring role on Netflix’s Sweet Magnolias. Season 1 is currently streaming. Spears will turn 30 in April.

READ NEXT: Jamie Lynn Spears Opens up About Wanting Her Sister’s Career