Jamie Lynn Spears Opens Up About Wanting Her Sister’s Career

Jamie Lynn Spears’ career in the entertainment business happened years after her older sister Britney’s. When it came time for Jamie Lynn to find her way in the world, she knew that she wanted to be famous like her big sis, but that wasn’t all. Jamie Lynn also wanted to do so in the same manner that Britney did.

Not only did Jamie Lynn want to be successful, but in a new interview with The Guardian, Jamie Lynn opened up about how wanted to create a life for herself, just like her sister did.

Here’s what you need to know:

Jamie Lynn Said She Wanted the ‘Power’ That Her Sister Had Created for Herself

Jamie Lynn may have had a passion for acting and singing and knew that’s what she wanted to do, but her sister paved the way that showed Jamie Lynn how she wanted to do it. In talking to The Guardian, Jamie Lynn recalled when she realized her sister was really famous and the exact moment that she decided she wanted to create that life for herself.

“Something clicked in my head on that car ride. Like, my sister is famous: Mariah Carey famous. She’d created so much power for herself. At that moment I knew I wanted it, too,” Jamie Lynn told the outlet.

Jamie worked hard to create a similar life for herself, though things played out differently for her than they did for Britney. Jamie Lynn didn’t want to make a music album, she wanted to figure out her own path.

“I thought I was too young to create an album then. I embraced having characters to play while I figured out what my own story was,” she told The Guardian.

In the years that followed, she had wild success with a television show — Zoey 101 — which aired on Nickelodeon for a total of 61 episodes. When the show came to an end, Jamie Lynn’s life took a turn; she became pregnant at the age of 16.

Jamie Lynn took some time away from the spotlight, making a return in 2014, when she released her first — and only — EP. The Journey didn’t do much by way of music charts, but it was Jamie Lynn’s way of getting back in the game — and trying to provide for her family.

“I needed to find a way to provide for the child. When I felt safe enough, I was able to write and release it,” she told The Guardian.

Flash forward to 2020, Jamie Lynn is now a mom of two and she has gone back to acting. Currently, she stars in Netflix’s Sweet Magnolias, portraying the role of Noreen Fitzgibbons.

Jamie Lynn Made it Clear That She Was Never Jealous of Her Sister

Britney’s career has been one for the record books. She’s has sold more than 100 million records worldwide and she’s had six No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200. She’s had successful ventures outside of music, including a perfume line, a collaboration with Candies, a coming of age movie, and her very own Got Milk campaign.

While there have been people who have been jealous of Britney, her little sister was never one of those people. If anything, Jamie Lynn was inspired by Britney’s success.

“I always looked at her with pride, and she was my biggest cheerleader guiding me in an honest way,” she told The Guardian.

Britney and Jamie Lynn have always been very close and while their careers did not follow the same trajectory, both women have found success in the industry.

