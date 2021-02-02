Here’s Why Britney Spears’ Ex Was Arrested in Nashville

Britney Spears ex, Jason Alexander, was recently arrested in Nashville, Tennessee. Alexander, who was married to Spears for 55 hours, was taken into police custody on January 26, according to Us Weekly.

The report claims that Alexander was booked on three charges; driving under the influence, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia, and possession or casual exchange of a controlled substance, all three of which are misdemeanors. Further details about his arrest, including what he may have had on his person at the time, were not available.

“Alexander was held on $2,500 bond and released later that day, according to sheriff’s officials. He is due to appear in court on April 30 at the Justice A. A. Birch Building in Nashville,” Us Weekly reports.

This Isn’t Jason Alexander’s First Run-in With the Law

Since his split from Spears in 2004, Alexander has been in trouble with the law on more than one occasion.

Back in 2015, Alexander was arrested on domestic abuse charges. He ended up serving four months behind bars after pleading guilty on one felony charge. The incident was involving a woman that he had been dating; her name was not released.

“Alexander allegedly physically assaulted a woman he was dating in San Francisco on April 29, 2015, causing ‘great bodily injury,'” according to court documents obtained by Us Weekly at the time. “After being released from jail, Alexander was ordered to serve three years’ probation, complete 25 hours of community service and take domestic violence counseling and enter drug and alcohol treatment programs.”

The woman was granted a restraining order against Alexander.

Jason Alexander Was Recently in the News When He Was Spotted at the MAGA Rally on January 6

Alexander’s name seems to pop up on the internet from time-to-time, despite no longer having close ties to his super famous ex.

Just last month, Alexander was identified amongst the crowd at the MAGA rally in Washington D.C., that later turned into a riot at the Capitol Building.

Just before noon local time, Alexander posted a selfie to his Facebook page, as previously reported by Heavy. He had been wearing a Donald Trump beanie along with a denim jacket over a hoodie. A quick look at his current Facebook profile will show that his photos from the MAGA rally are no longer live. It’s unclear if Alexander deleted them on his own or if they were taken down by Facebook.

Over the past several months, Alexander had been very vocal about his views on politics. His Facebook profile is looking a bit different these days, which could be the result of a change in privacy settings — or could be Facebook’s doing. The only things visible are Alexander’s cover photo (about COVID-19), and a post from 2009.

