Matthew Koma Confirms He Wrote ‘Swimming in the Stars’ With Britney Spears

Matthew Koma has officially confirmed that he penned “Swimming in the Stars” with Britney Spears. The songstress released the track on Wednesday, December 2, just a couple of weeks after it became available through Urban Outfitters.

Koma worked with Spears on her Glory album, but none of the songs that he helped write were ever released — until today. Spears fans are excited about the song’s release, as is Koma, who posted on social media about “Swimming in the Stars” a short while ago.

Spears commented on the post, thanking Koma for his work on the track.

“Thank you so much for everything,” she wrote, with a string of emoji.

Koma has also shared some feedback to the track by way of his Instagram story. The single has managed to shoot up the U.S. charts, hitting the No. 5 spot on iTunes as of 3:00 p.m. Eastern on December 2.

Koma Previously Opened up About Working With Spears & Said She’s ‘Extremely Talented’

Koma sat down for an interview with PopCrush back in 2015, and he was asked about his experience working with Spears.

“She’s extremely talented. It’s funny getting to work with her sometimes, you know, because you just think about the history and how much of pop music is influenced today by things she’s done and invented,” he told the outlet. “It’s super surreal to sit there and hear Britney Spears sing one of your songs. It’s like — it’s one of those things on the checklist. You know, I checked off Kelly Clarkson too. There are very few of those marquee artists where it’s like, okay, check, that’s really cool. It just feels like…it holds a different weight.”

Koma has also worked with Ellie Goulding and Shania Twain over the course of his career. Koma had some wild success working with Zedd. In fact, it’s his name on Zedd’s hit single “Clarity,” which won a Grammy Award for Best Dance Recording.

These days, Koma is the singer of a band called Winnetka Bowling League.

Koma Is Married to Hilary Duff & They Are Expecting Another Child Together

If you don’t know Koma for his musical talents, you may recognize him because of his personal life. Koma is married to actress/singer Hilary Duff.

Koma has a lot to celebrate this year. Aside from this exciting Spears single, he and Duff are expecting their second child together. The two are already parents to a daughter named Banks Violet, who was born in 2018. Duff also has a son named Luca with her first husband, Mike Comrie. Koma does treat Luca like his own son and they often share family photos on social media.

Koma announced that he and Duff were expecting in an Instagram post back in October.

“lol quarantine was fun. Baby #3 – 2021,” Koma captioned a boomerang of him rubbing Duff’s belly.

