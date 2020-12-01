WATCH: Miley Cyrus Channels Britney Spears in ‘Slave 4 U’

Miley Cyrus celebrated her birthday on November 23. The now-28-year-old decided to share a throwback home video in which she showed off her smooth dance moves while jamming to Britney Spears‘ hit single, “Slave 4 U.”

The video was a montage of Cyrus’ childhood but she focused on one specific portion; her mini-tribute to one of her favorite pop icons.

“Cheers to another year of Britney Spears and facing fears! YASSSSS! Thank you for makin’ my life so unbelievably rad! Appreciate you! Yes I deleted and uploaded in color cuz it’s my birthday and I can do whatever the f*** I want …. just like I do every other day of the year,” Cyrus captioned the video. She included a string of emoji in the center of the message, including a bullseye, a black heart, a safety pin, a cigarette, and a teddy bear, to name a few.

Here’s what you need to know:

Cyrus Shared Clips of Herself Tap Dancing & Cheerleading but Gave Special Attention to Her ‘Slave 4 U’ Dance

Cyrus’ post was made up of home videos that were taken when she was young. She can be seen on rollerblades, in a dance costume, and even doing a backflip, showing off her many talents.

It was her Britney moment, however, that seemed to be her favorite. A young Miley — perhaps around the age of 9 — wore a white tank top and a pair of sweat pants as she danced and sang to “Slave 4 U,” which was released in 2001.

“Do your little slave dance,” someone can be heard saying before Miley belted out the lyrics to Spears’ song. Her dance moves appeared to mock those of Spears’ who had one of the most elaborate dance routines in both the music video for the track as well as various live performances (who can forget the 2001 VMA’s?!).

Cyrus Has Always Been Pro-Britney & Has Officially Joined the ‘Free Britney’ Movement

It’s no secret that Cyrus is a huge Spears fan. Not only has she posted about Spears in the past, but she’s also been spotted at a Spears concert over the years, including a trip to Las Vegas to watch “Piece of Me.”

In recent years, Cyrus has been rather outspoken about Spears’ conservatorship issues and has joined the “Free Britney” movement. During a performance in mid-2019, Cyrus was performing “Party in the USA” when she shouted “Free Britney!” into her microphone.

“It wasn’t immediately clear whether Cyrus was taking up the hashtag in earnest or with tongue in cheek, but it was certainly taken as a show of support by those perpetuating the conspiracy-theory-minded meme, which is based in the idea that Spears is being manipulated in her recent mental health treatment and longtime conservatorship,” Variety reported at the time.

It’s unclear if Spears and Cyrus are friends of if Cyrus is just a huge fan of the pop star, but it’s certain that Spears has Cyrus in her corner — and she has been there from a very young age!

