Britney Spears News: Blind Suggests She’s Working on a New Album

Is Britney Spears thinking of making a comeback?

While the pop star has made it very clear that she has no desire to perform again, a new blind shared by DeuxMoi suggests that she’s thinking about recording a new album. An anonymous source wrote in saying that Spears has been on the hunt for songwriters.

“So, Britney Spears has been hitting up songwriters for what I assume seems to be a new album, and one of them happens to be my uncle. How f****** crazy is that?” the original blind read. DeuxMoi always warns that any and all blinds should be taken with a grain of salt, and many of the blinds that are shared don’t end up being true — some are flat out made up.

However, someone else wrote in to corroborate the initial blind, making it seem like it really could be real. “This is happening,” the other anonymous message read. “I’ve heard it as well.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Spears Had no Interest in the Business While Her Dad Was in Charge

In the months following her hiatus from the entertainment industry, Spears made it beyond clear that she had no interest in getting on stage — at least while her dad was in charge of her conservatorship.

“My client has informed me that she is afraid of her father. She will not perform again if her father is in charge of her career,” Spears’ court-appointed lawyer said in November 2020, according to Rolling Stone.

The year before, Spears’ former manager, Larry Rudolph, said that Spears may never perform again. “As the person who guides her career — based on the information I and all of the professionals who work with her are being told on a need-to-know basis — from what I have gathered it’s clear to me she should not be going back to do this Vegas residency, not in the near future and possibly never again,” he told TMZ.

Since Spears’ conservatorship was ended on November 12, 2021, but she has said that she is enjoying her break — and she’s not looking to get back to work. But it sounds like she may be wanting to express herself the best way she knows how — through music.

Spears Wants to Give Her Fans a new Album

Spears may never perform again, but that doesn’t mean that she’s giving up her entire career. Not to mention, she has an opportunity to make some money for herself, after working for everyone else most of her life.

Back in November 2021, a source told People magazine that Spears was thinking about releasing an album — a sort of “thank you” to her fans, who have supported her unconditionally.

Spears “loves creating music and wants to give her fans a new album,” the source told the outlet. “It seems like she is focusing on one thing at a time,” the source added.

The last time Spears released an album was in 2016. “Glory” was Spears’ ninth studio album, and it included the hit songs “Slumber Party” and “Make Me…”

READ NEXT: Britney Spears’ Sons Are all Grown Up in Rare Pic (Photo)