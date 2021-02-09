Britney Spears Posts Red Leotard Throwback & Gets Candid in Her Caption

On Tuesday evening, Britney Spears took to Instagram to share a throwback video from three years ago. In the video, Spears was wearing a red leotard as she danced to her hit single, “Toxic.” The performance appeared to be from her “Piece of Me” residency at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas. And while fans certainly love to reminisce with the pop star, it was her caption that spoke the loudest.

On the heels of the release of Framing Britney Spears, a documentary about Spears’ conservatorship over the years, Spears has posted some interesting words, perhaps reacting to the doc.

“Can’t believe this performance of Toxic is from 3 years ago !!! I’ll always love being on stage …. but I am taking the time to learn and be a normal person ….. I love simply enjoying the basics of every day life !!!! Each person has their story and their take on other people’s stories !!!! We all have so many different bright beautiful lives!!! Remember, no matter what we think we know about a person’s life it is nothing compared to the actual person living behind the lens,” Spears captioned the post.

Britney Spears’ Fans Came out in Full Force to Show Their Support in the Comments Section of the Post

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Spears’ fans were quick to jump in the comments section to share their love and support for the 39-year-old performer. Spears fans seemed to specifically pay attention to the words “each person has their story” and, the very last line of her caption: “no matter what we think we know about a person’s life, it is nothing compared to the actual person living behind the lens.”

While Spears didn’t mention the documentary or speak directly about herself, many fans are assuming the Spears is letting them know that she’s just trying to do her best.

“Can’t wait for you to share your story,” one fan commented.

“We miss you Britney, we all hope you are SAFE,” added another.

“We love you and we support you,” wrote a third.

Of course, Spears also wrote that she loves “being on stage,” but admitted that she’s trying to “learn” how to “be a normal person.” Spears announced an indefinite work hiatus at the start of 2019.

Fans have been completely devastated after watching Framing Britney Spears. Many have been posting apologies to Spears on their personal Instagram pages, and several celebs have joined in. One of the most recent was Courtney Love, who took to her Instagram account earlier today to post the following.

Britney Spears’ Post Comes Hours After Her Boyfriend Sam Asghari Called Her Father a ‘Total Dick’

Earlier in the day on Tuesday, February 9, Spears’ longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari spoke out about her father for the very first time. As previously reported by Heavy, Asghari took to his Instagram story to post a strong statement, calling Spears’ dad a “total dick.”

“Now it’s important for people to understand that I have zero respect for someone trying to control our relationship and constantly throwing obstacles our way. In my opinion Jamie is a total dick, I won’t be going into details because I’ve always respected our privacy, but, at the same time, I didn’t come to this country to not be able to express my opinion and freedom,” Asghari wrote, adding a mic drop sticker to the bottom of his post.

