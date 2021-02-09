Britney Spears’ Boyfriend Has Some Choice Words About Her Father

Britney Spears’ boyfriend has something to say.

Just days after the Framing Britney Spears documentary aired on FX (you can still watch it on Hulu), her boyfriend Sam Asghari is speaking out. This is the first time that Asghari, who has been dating Spears since 2016, has said anything negative about her father, Jamie Spears.

“Now it’s important for people to understand that I have zero respect for someone trying to control our relationship and constantly throwing obstacles our way. In my opinion Jamie is a total dick, I won’t be going into details because I’ve always respected our privacy, but, at the same time, I didn’t come to this country to not be able to express my opinion and freedom,” Asghari wrote in a post on his Instagram story on Tuesday, February 9. He added a mic drop sticker to the bottom of his post.

Britney Spears has not spoken out following the airing of Framing Britney Spears. The documentary featured clips of the pop star, but she was not part of its production in any way.

Here’s what you need to know:

Sam Asghari Said He Want’s ‘Nothing but the Best’ for His ‘Better Half’

In an exclusive statement put out on Monday, February 8, Asghari told People Magazine that he wants nothing but the best for Spears. Although he didn’t dive into any personal details or mention any specifics about Spears’ conservatorship battle, he did say that he’s looking forward to an “amazing future” with his girlfriend.

“I have always wanted nothing but the best for my better half, and will continue to support her following her dreams and creating the future she wants and deserves. I am thankful for all of the love and support she is receiving from her fans all over the world, and I am looking forward to a normal, amazing future together,” he told the outlet.

Although Spears and Asghari have been together through some challenging times in her life, things seem to be going well between them. They often share memories that they make together with fans on Instagram, many of which are extremely well-received, as Spears appears to be happy when she’s around her boyfriend.

However, Ashgari has kept quiet when it comes to what’s been going on in Spears’ life — until now. His statement to People Magazine marks the very first time he’s ever even broached the subject.

Britney Spears’ Lawyer Previously Said His Client Is ‘Afraid’ of Her Father

Britney Spears has made a motion to completely remove her father from being her conservator, a role he has held since 2008. Jamie Spears stepped away from the role in 2019, after some serious health issues, but has been hoping to regain control over his daughter’s life — which he feels is in her best interest, as evidenced by court documents.

Back in November, Spears’ lawyer made an alarming claim in court.

“My client has informed me that she is afraid of her father. She will not perform again if her father is in charge of her career,” attorney Samuel D. Ingham III told Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny, according to the Associated Press.

Spears’ case will resume on February 11, according to Entertainment Tonight.

