Did Taylor Swift Cause Brittany Mahomes Friendship Fallout?

Brittany Mahomes has had close-knit relationships with a few of the wives and girlfriends of her husband’s Kansas City Chiefs teammates over the years. One of those friendships was with Kayla Nicole, the woman who dated Travis Kelce from 2017 through 2022.

Following Nicole and Kelce’s split, she and Mahomes, as well as some of the other WAGs, started to grow apart. Nicole addressed this during a recent interview.

“We were cool [but] we are not as cool as we once were,” Nicole said on the “Unapologetically Angel” podcast in October 2024. “That was like family,” she added.

Nicole did not mention Mahomes by name. However, the two were once extremely close friends and they haven’t posted anything together in months.

Kayla Nicole Unfollowed Brittany Mahomes on Instagram

In September 2023, some people noticed that Nicole unfollowed Mahomes and her husband, Patrick Mahomes, on Instagram.

“I do think it’s important to publicly address this because I did publicly unfollow people. The reality is I know these people in real life. And so, in real life, I’ve communicated to these people why I’ve had to publicly make the decisions that I made,” Nicole told People magazine of her decision.

“To everyone it’s like, ‘Oh, you broke up a year ago,’ and that meant it’s like a light switch, you turn it on and off and everything goes dead and black and you don’t ever speak to anyone ever again. That’s not reality. I have ongoing relationships with all parties involved,” she continued.

When specifically talking about Brittany Mahomes, Nicole said, “she knows that I love her.”

“That’s a lot of history and friendship there, that doesn’t change overnight. But publicly, because things are happening so quickly and so publicly, I have to protect myself. That’s really all that is. The love is still there,” she added.

Based on Nicole’s new interview, however, it does sound like things have changed between her and Mahomes.

Kayla Nicole Has Received Hateful Messages Online

Kelce started dating Taylor Swift in 2023. Swift has been in attendance at many football games at Arrowhead Stadium and has become friends with many WAGs, including Mahomes.

And while Nicole is no longer in the Kelce sphere, she’s received quite a bit of “hate” on social media.

“I would be lying if I said that that level of hate and just, like, online chaos didn’t impact me, it does. Even to this day. You can go to my most recent post and it will be people debating each other why I am worthless and I’ll never be a talented person and I have no career,” Nicole said on the “Unapologetically Angel” podcast.

As for why she thinks this is happening, Nicole admits that she doesn’t know.

“I think that there’s something about that level of fame that attracts crazy people, and it’s unfortunate because I’ve never done anything to warrant that kind of backlash,” she said.

Meanwhile, she admits that she has seen Kelce in public, but she keeps her distance.

“I think that we’re both aware of the nature of his new situation that there’s just no room really for us to communicate or acknowledge each other publicly without it being spun into something crazy,” she admitted.

