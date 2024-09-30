Tony-Winning Broadway Star Dead at 48, Weeks After Cancer Diagnosis

The Broadway community is reeling amid news of Gavin Creel‘s death at 48 on September 30, 2024, per multiple reports. The Tony-winning actor was diagnosed with a “rare and aggressive form of sarcoma” in July, according to People, so his rapid decline and death has stunned his Broadway friends and fans.

Creel’s partner, Alex Temple Ward, confirmed the news, per the New York Times, which reported that the type of cancer Creel died from was metastatic melanotic peripheral nerve sheath sarcoma — a rare cancer that starts in the nerves, according to Mayo Clinic. People reported that Creel was treated at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City, but died while in hospice care at home.

Gavin Creel Spent 2 Decades Starring on Broadway

Creel’s two-decade, celebrated Broadway career started in 2002, according to Broadway World, when he was the first to play Jimmy Smith in “Thoroughly Modern Millie,” a role that earned him his first Tony Award nomination.

He also received a nomination for his starring role in “Hair,” per the outlet, and critical acclaim for his many other Broadway roles in shows including “The Book of Mormon,” “Waitress,” and the 2022 revival of “Into the Woods.” Most recently, per Broadway World, he starred in the off-Broadway production of “Walk on Through: Confessions of a Museum Novice.”

Creel won the Tony for his role as Cornelius Hackl in “Hello, Dolly!” co-starring Bette Midler, who tweeted on September 30, “Beloved by the #Broadway community, the radiant actor #GavinCreel has died from a rare form of cancer. He played Cornelius Hackl to my Dolly in ‘Hello Dolly’ and I looked forward to working with him every single night. He was fantastic. I can’t believe he’s gone. What a loss.”

In addition to all of his Broadway roles, Creel also made appearances on TV and film, including the movies “Eloise at the Plaza” and “Eloise at Christmastime,” and two episodes of “American Horror Story” in 2021.

Famous Friends Say They Are Speechless After Death of Gavin Creel

Immediately after Creel’s death was announced, social media was flooded with messages from stars and fans stunned by the news.

Fellow Broadway star Josh Gad, who plays Olaf in Disney’s “Frozen” movies, wrote on Instagram, “Sometimes, I don’t have the right words to describe my sadness. Today is one of those days. We have lost someone far too young, far too early still in his journey and far too impactful to our creative community. My heart breaks for his family and his closest friends. This is just not fair. We will never forget you.”

Patti Murin, a Broadway and Hallmark Channel star, wrote in her Instagram Stories, “I have more tears than words at the moment. He was our neighbor, our dear friend, our Gavin.”

Broadway and film star Bernadette Peters tweeted, “Gavin Creel. What a beautiful soul what a fine person ,, a great performer and voice RIP. We are all so sad”

Ben Platt shared multiple photos with Creel in his Instagram Stories and wrote, “There are no words to describe this loss. Gavin was my first role model, idol and hero. He showed me around backstage after I saw my first Broadway show. I couldn’t believe someone that supernaturally talented could also be every single person in the building’s favorite human being. I wanted to sing just like him and be just like him.”

In another Story, Platt wrote, “When I grew up and joined the theater community, I had the privilege of Gavin’s support, mentorship and friendship. It’s impossible to articulate what he has meant to the theatre, and even harder to understand that he’s gone.”

According to Broadway World, Creel’s family has asked that gifts in his memory be sent to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids. His family will host a small private gathering, the outlet said, and a larger celebration of of his life will be held at a later date.