Broccoli on ‘The Masked Singer’ Clues & Guesses So Far

The Broccoli contestant on The Masked Singer performs for the first time this season in the “Group C Premiere” episode, airing on October 28.

Though we won’t know the Broccoli’s celebrity identity until they get eliminated and their mask comes off, each performance brings with it new clues and guesses about who the masked singer might be. Here’s what we know so far:

Broccoli on ‘The Masked Singer’ Clues

Ahead of the season premiere, each of the anonymous contestants shared a “sneak peek” clue about their secret identity. The Broccoli teased: “I’m a broco-lean, mean, heart-pumping machine. After all, it’s how I got my six-pack.” The Broccoli character looks like he has a belly – did they pad the costume to conceal the celebrity’s true body shape and throw off the audience’s guesses?

FOX’s description for this newest season of The Masked Singer drops some hints about the cast and their collective accomplishments, revealing, “The Season Four celebrity contestants combined have sold more than 281 million records worldwide, appeared in more than 5,120 episodes of television and 204 films, appeared in five Super Bowls, have four stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and one of Time magazine’s 100 Most Influential People.” Which accolade is attributed to the celebrity behind the Broccoli mask?

In the Broccoli’s first clue package, a number of carwash, a swing, peppers, iceberg lettuce, a baby, and the White House.

One big clue was Broccoli dancing on “BrikBrok,” a clear allusion to TikTok and its popular dance trends. Could the Broccoli be a social media influencer or TikTok star?

The Broccoli said, “I’m so humbled to work with the biggest artists.”

Broccoli chose to sing “House Is Rockin'” by Stevie Ray Vaughn; although his clues pointed to him being a young artist, his singing voice sounded rather mature.

When Nick Cannon asked the masked celebrity is he actually likes broccoli, he replied, “I love broccoli. I eat it all the time because I believe in being healthy.”

‘The Masked Singer’ Broccoli Guesses

Nicole Scherzinger guessed it’s an older, more seasoned celebrity – she guessed Bill Murray, wondering if the swing in the clue package was a reference to his golf swing in Caddy Shack.

Jenny McCarthy guessed Howie Mandel, who has been spotted on TikTok doing the popular dances.

Online, fans on Twitter guessed that Broccoli might be Martin Sheen or even Bernie Sanders.

New episodes of The Masked Singer season 4 air on Wednesday nights at 8/7c on FOX.

