Actress Broselianda Hernandez Found Dead Along Miami Beach at 56

Broselianda Hernandez is the Cuban actress who was found dead along the Miami Beach shoreline at the age of 56. Hernandez’s cause of death has not been made public.

The Associated Press reports that there are no signs of foul play in Hernandez’s death. ADV reports that Hernandez had been living in Miami, Florida, for five years. According to the AP, police were called to the scene early on the morning of November 18 after a witness reported seeing a body floating in the water. Hernandez’s family said that the actress went out to buy cigarettes late on November 17 and was not heard from again.

A man who was walking through the area, Marco Carbono, told Telemundo via Marca, “I tried to rescue her, but unfortunately she was dead.”

Detectives examine body found on Miami BeachA woman’s body was found along the shoreline of Miami Beach near 79th Street early Wednesday morning and police are investigating how she died. 2020-11-18T14:11:51Z

According to Hernandez’s IMDb page, she appeared in Cuban soap operas such as Women of Honor and When Water Returns to Land. Hernandez was also known for her role as Cuban poet Jose Marti’s mother in the 2010 biopic Marti, the Eye of the Canary. That role proved to be her final part in Cuban cinema.

Cuban Singer Liuba Maria Hevia Said She ‘Will Never Know How to Say Goodbye’ to Hernandez

Liuba María Hevia en directo: Concierto Puertas (12/19)Tema: Los mareados (Cobián / Cadícamo). El conocidísimo tango Liuba lo comparte la reconocida actriz Broselianda Hernández. Concierto de presentación del CD Puertas, de la cantautora cubana Liuba María Hevia. Celebrado en el Teatro Karl Marx de La Habana, Cuba, en noviembre del 2010. 2011-03-02T04:36:39Z

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez tweeted his condolences to Hernandez’s family saying, “Farewell to an exceptional actress named Broselianda. We mourn her early loss. Our condolences to her family and friends.” Cuban singer Liuba Maria Hevia wrote in an Instagram post that she “will never know how to say goodbye” to Hernandez.

Madeline Sautie writing in the Cuban state newspaper Granma paid tribute to Hernandez saying, “I don’t know if someone else in the world is called Broselianda. What I do know is that she was a unique actress. Not in the style of that uniqueness that we all have to be unrepeatable, but in that of embodying roles that I do not conceive in anyone else.”

CUBA – TeleNovela LAS HONRADAS – Comienzo"TeleNovela" Cubana basada en el Libro de Miguel de Carrion con las actuaciones estelares de Broselianda Hernandez, Jorge Martinez, CESAR EVORA, Carlos Cruz, AURORA PITA, José Corrales, THAIS VALDEZ, Gilberto reyes, MIRIAM LEARRA, Ofelia Nuñez, ANGEL TORAÑO. Actuacion Expecial de: ROSITA FORNES, MARGARITA BALBOA, SUSANA PEREZ Lo que tu buscas y al mejor precio solo… 2006-07-31T20:27:09Z

ADV reports that Hernandez was a member of the Buscon theater group in her homeland and was a student of Cuban performers Vicent Revulta, Isabel Moreno and Miriam Lezcano. Hernandez was born in Havana, Cuba, on August 3, 1964. A 2020 Mirada Cubana profile on Hernandez says that she was a 1987 graduate of the Higher Institue of Art in Havana. The profile says that Hernandez performed with the Hispanic Gala Theater Company in Washington D.C. in 2000.

READ NEXT: Former Fans Want TikTok Star Canceled Over ‘Racist’ Video – Watch it Here