Brumachen on ‘Shark Tank’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Entrepreneurs Ross Smith and Kweku Larbi took their product, Brumachen, to the Sharks on ABC’s Shark Tank to see if they could score a deal from one of the investors on the show.

The entrepreneurs were able to pitch their product to Sharks Kevin O’Leary, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Mark Cuban and guest Shark Daniel Lubetzky. According to the episode synopsis, they “bring a new meaning to taking your coffee on the go with their single-serve all-in-one portable product.”

Here’s what you should know about Brumachen on Shark Tank:

1. Brumachen is a Portable Coffee and Tea Brewer

According to the company website, Brumachen is a portable coffee and tea brewer, and it is marketed as great for the environment while also being convenient for traveling.

The website states that the brewer is the first generation, lightweight single-serve brewer and it can make fresh coffee or tea in around six minutes.

The product also “has versatile power options which means you can use it at home, during travel and off-the-grid in the great outdoors,” according to the website.

2. The Brewer Can Be Used With Hot or Cold Water

According to the website, the brewer is able to be used with “filtered water at any temperature” and is able to be used with K-Cups or any single-serve pod to brew coffee and tea.

The temperature of water used does affect the time that it takes for the coffee to brew. According to the FAQ, “it takes approximately 6 minutes to brew a cup of coffee with room temperature water at 68°F, however, it may take longer if water at a lower temperature is used.”

The Brumachen brews about 6 oz of coffee each time, but it can be used over and over again.

3. The Brumachen Is Available to Purchase Online

At the time of writing, the Brumachen and pods are available to purchase on the company website.

The Brumachen Brewer is usually sold for $120.99, but it is currently on sale for $99.99 to celebrate the company’s Shark Tank appearance. The pods sold on the website are sold for $24.00 for a 24-pack, but they are currently only available for preorder.

The coffee and tea pods come in four separate flavors: French Roast, Morning Blend, Donut Shop and Colombia Roast.

4. The Company Raised $41,553 on Kickstarter

With a modest goal of $6,000, the Brumachen exceeded the founder’s expectations on the Kickstarter campaign where they raised over $40,000 for their product.

The Kickstarter campaign was launched in November 2019 and went on for a month before the crowdfunding ended. At the time, the shipping was supposed to begin in May or June of 2020, and it looks as though the backers began receiving their products in July 2020.

The most recent update on the Kickstarter was on January 7, 2021 when the company shared that they are out of funds and have not been able to ship outside of the United States. They shared that they would not be able to ship product outside of the United States until after they raise more funds.

“Thank you for your interest and patience as we get this company off the ground,” the update reads.

Many of the comments on the Kickstarter are negative and claim that consumers haven’t received their products or received them broken or leaking.

5. The Company Markets Their Coffee Brewer to Travelers

Judging by their Instagram page, Brumachen founders hope to market their product to travelers and people who enjoy exploring the outdoors.

Based on the information from the Kickstarter, it’s likely the Brumachen does not receive an investment from any of the Sharks. If they had received that investment, it’s much more likely that they would have had money to ship their product internationally to their Kickstarter backers.

Tune in to Shark Tank to see if the men get a deal from one of the investors.

