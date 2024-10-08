‘Beloved’ Ohio TV Reporter Shot on Sidewalk in ‘Brutal’ Attack: Report

Cleveland, Ohio, television news reporter Winnie Dortch was shot and injured on Monday, October 7, in a “brutal domestic violence attack,” according to her station, 19News.

According to 19News, Lakewood police found “two people shot on the sidewalk,” including Bryant Carter, 34, of Bedford, Ohio, and Dortch. Carter died at the scene, 19News reported. Heavy has reached out to Lakewood police for additional details.

“This morning, our friend and colleague Winnie Dortch was the victim of a brutal domestic violence attack. She was immediately rushed to MetroHealth Medical Center and underwent surgery for her injuries,” said WOIO News Director Brian Sinclair in the 19News story. “Our prayers are with her, her young daughter, and the many other victims of domestic violence in our community.“

Dortch was rushed to the hospital for surgery, and her family told her television station that “it went well.”

“Our hearts go out to our beloved Winnie and her family. Please join 19 News in wishing her a speedy and full recovery,” 12News wrote on X.

Ken Lemon, president of the National Association of Black Journalists, wrote on X that Dortch recently accepted her “dream job to report in Chicago, her hometown.”

“The @NABJ family is sending our thoughts and prayers to @cleveland19news reporter Winnie Dortch who is recovering after being shot Monday morning in a domestic incident,” he wrote. “Winnie recently accepted her dream job to report in Chicago, her hometown. We are heartbroken her full-circle story has been shattered by violence. Let us keep Winnie, her family, and her fellow @GCLEABJ members lifted in prayer.”

A Caller Reported ‘2 People Arguing’ Right Before the Shooting, the Report Says



According to 19News, police discovered Dortch lying wounded after a caller said “Two people arguing in the area of Clifton Boulevard.” The nature of the argument was not clear, but “shots were fired” as officers responded to that call.

WKYC-TV reported that the incident occurred at around 7:54 a.m.

Lakewood Police Captain Gary Stone told 3News that authorities believe Carter “killed himself after shooting” Dortch.

Dortch’s wounds are “considered serious,” 3News reported, adding that Dortch and Bryant knew each other.

Winnie Dortch Refers to Herself as a ‘True Storyteller’ Who Is a ‘Go-Getter’

On LinkedIn, Dortch calls herself a “true storyteller.” Her LinkedIn page refers to her as Winnie-Marie Dortch.

“A creative, driven, and ‘go-getter’ reporter with 6 years of experience. Great storytelling skills and a knack for persuading people to talk,” her page says. “Able to quickly gain the trust of sources and enterprise exclusive story ideas. Willing to door-knock and find people who have unique stories and personalities. I am the definition of a true-storyteller.”

Dortch has worked in many different television markets, landing in Cleveland for WOIO-TV as a reporter and MMJ more than two years ago.

Before that, she was a reporter for WDJT-TV in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, for almost two years and she worked as a morning reporter for WJRT-TV in Flint, Michigan, for two years before that, according to her LinkedIn page.

She was a reporter in the Greater Omaha area for Fox 42 for two years in 2016 and she was a morning news anchor intern for WGN-TV in Chicago in 2014.

She has a master’s degree in broadcast journalism from DePaul University, where she was in the Golden Key International Honour Society, and she has a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Hampton University, according to her LinkedIn page.